Even with leading scorer Jack Campion in early foul trouble, the Milton High School boys basketball team found a way to succeed Thursday night.
Campion sat the bench the final 7½ minutes of the first half with two fouls, but he watched his teammates take center stage as the Red Hawks rolled to a 68-32 Badger Conference East win at the new Milton Fieldhouse.
“I think one of the issues that’s kind of been our Achilles’ heel the past two years is when Jack’s sat, what is our identity? Nothing against Jack, he’s our best player, we need to find a way to play without him,” said Milton head coach Alex Olson. “Tonight’s not the first time that’s happened; we’re so excited watching the other guys step up.”
Juniors Brogan McIntyre (13 points) and Brady Kavanaugh (9), along with senior Tommy Widner (11), all scored in double figures as the Red Hawks (10-2 overall, 5-1 Badger East) remained in the thick of the conference race.
“It wasn’t just offense, it was defense. … Our defense in the second half limited their middle. It was phenomenal,” Olson said, who watched his team hold the Blackhawks to just 17 first-half points
Campion, who was honored prior to the game for breaking Richie Rusch’s all-time scoring record in December, finished with 12 points.
Senior Scott Buchta led the Blackhawks (5-6, 2-4), who had won their previous three games, with 10 points.