01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

Milton High’s boys basketball team continues to impress.

The Red Hawks, behind 17 points each from Jack Campion and Matthew Kirk, pulled away in the second half for a 69-57 nonconference win over Madison Edgewood on Tuesday.

Milton (4-1) also got 15 points from Ayden Goll in winning a Badger Crossover game between the East (Milton) and the West (Edgewood).

The Red Hawks led 30-25 at half and got 10 points in the second half from their standout point guard Campion.

Milton plays host to Whitnall in a nonconference game Saturday.

MILTON 69, EDGEWOOD 57

Edgewood (57)—Lamb 1-2-5; Krantz 1-2-4; Vanlandenberg 0-2-2; Jimenez 4-3-13; Dornesey 1-0-3; Cose 3-0-8; Menter 0-2-2; Deang 4-2-11; Shenk 3-2-9. Totals: 17-15-57.

Milton (69)—Goll 5-4-15; Opdahl 0-1-1; Campion 6-3-17; McIntyre 3-1-7; Kirk 5-6-17; Kavanaugh 3-0-7; Ratzburg 2-1-5. Totals: 24-16-69.

Halftime—Milton 30, Edgewood 25. Free throws missed—Edgewood 2, Milton 8. Total fouls—Edgewood 17, Milton 15.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you