JANESVILLE
The Janesville Parker boys basketball team exorcised a few demons Thursday night.
After struggling for years to win back-to-back Big Eight Conferences games—and even longer for a victory over Sun Prairie—the Vikings accomplished both.
Tre Miller scored 31 points and Jake Naber made a clutch free throw with four seconds to play to lift Parker to a 72-71 win.
Parker (4-3, 3-3) rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half in winning its second consecutive conference game.
Miller was the catalyst. The 6-foot junior guard scored 18 points in the second half to fuel the comeback and played all 36 minutes.
"We just had to keep pushing because we could tell they were getting more and more tired," Miller said.
"And for us, the key is that we know we're not at full strength right now and are still finding ways to win. We know we're going to get better and better."
Parker, still without two starters, trailed 46-37 with 13:48 to play. The Vikings then went on a 15-5 run capped off by Sam Bess' steal and layup to take a 52-51 lead with 9:02 to play.
The lead seesawed back and forth from there until Parker went ahead 71-68 on a Naber free throw with 39 seconds left. Sun Prairie (1-3, 1-3) tied it on a Ethan Metz 3-point basket with 30 seconds left, setting up Naber's game-winning free throw.
Naber missed his first attempt with four seconds left but made the second, giving Parker a rare win over the Cardinals when Metz missed a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer.
"We don't have any quit in us," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "That's one thing I can say about these guys is that there's a great deal of resiliency. I don't feel like we're ever out of games, especially with Tre and Jake and their ability to score.
"But it's a good win for us, and Saturday's going to be a big game for us, too, because it's a game against a team from our sectional."
Bess added a season-high 21 points for Parker and Naber finished with 11.
Parker hosts Kenosha Bradford in a nonconference game Saturday.
PARKER 72, SUN PRAIRIE 71
Sun Prairie (71)—Metz 3-0-9; Weah 1-1-3; Olson 6-5-19; Chestnut 4-1-10; Ostrenga 6-1-13; Wills 2-0-5; Schofield 5-0-12. Totals: 27-8-71
Parker (72)—Miller 9-9-31; Bess 9-1-21; Douglas 3-3-9; Naber 4-3-11. Totals: 25-16-72
Halftime—Sun Prairie 33, Parker 32. Three-point goals—Sun Prairie 9 (Metz 3, Olson 2, Schofield 2, Chestnut, Wills), Parker 6 (Miller 4, Bess 2). Free throws missed—Sun Prairie 4, Parker 8. Total fouls—Sun Prairie 20, Parker 14. Fouled out—Ostrenga, Wills, Bess.