Had Monday's game between Janesville Parker and Sun Prairie West played out the exact same way a few weeks ago, the Vikings, who'd had trouble closing out opponents during the 2022-23 season, might've lost it in the final minutes.
Parker hung on this time despite the Wolves tying it with 1:18 left on the clock after trailing all night.
Kaden Babbitt made a key 3-pointer down the stretch before fouling out, and Tre Miller went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line to cap a 25-point night in the Vikings' 75-70 win over the Wolves in Sun Prairie to end both teams' regular seasons.
"We are learning how to finish games," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "It has been a process this season, and we struggled midseason, but we've now won four of our last six and battled Middleton to the wire.
"I like our trajectory headed to March."
Monday's win gave Parker wins over all the teams that finished second, third and fourth in the Big Eight this season (Madison Memorial, Madison La Follette, West).
In addition to Tre Miller's 25, JJ Douglas also had 25. Babbitt finished with 10 points, none bigger than the three he scored late in Monday's contest.
"He's a junior who has really grown up and is showing mental toughness in February," Bredesen said.
The Vikings open postseason play at 7 p.m. Friday night at Waukesha South. Parker is the No. 12 seed in the sectional, while South is No. 5.
JANESVILLE PARKER 75, SUN PRAIRIE WEST 70
Janesville Parker (75)—Miller 25, Douglas 25, Babbitt 10, Skrzypchak 7, Bess 6, Kim 2. Total 75.
Sun Prairie West (70)—Chestnutt 23, Davis Jr. 19, Bello 7, Haney 6, Wambach 5, Yang 5, Ackley 4, Jones 2. Total 70.