It was Tre Miller to the rescue Thursday night for the Janesville Parker boys basketball team.
The junior point guard hit two clutch free throws with six seconds left in overtime to cap off a 34-point performance in leading the Vikings to a 90-89 victory over crosstown rival Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference thriller on Bob Suter Court.
Parker (10-10, 7-9) rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit in beating Craig (7-13, 5-10) for the second time this season.
The Cougars had a chance to win it in the final four seconds of overtime, but Da’Marcus DeValk’s off-balance runner in the lane came up short.
DeValk was nearly unstoppable for Craig, finishing with a career-best 30 points.
Craig took a 89-88 lead on Jackson Bertagnoli’s 3-pointer from the right corner with six seconds left in overtime, but Miller was fouled on the inbounds play and calmly sank both free throws.
“It was a good solid win against a good solid team,” Miller said. “We didn’t play as well as we needed to defensively, but a lot of guys stepped up and made plays when we needed it.
“And I think a win like this is only going to help us keep getting better and better as we get closer to the tournament.”
The first half was an offensive clinic by both teams. Craig made 13 3-pointers during the first half and led 49-47. The Cougars finished with a program-record 20 3-pointers for the game.
Craig built a 63-54 lead on two DeValk free throws with 14:41 left, but Parker answered with a 12-4 run to get within one with 10:37 left. The lead swung back and forth the final eight minutes of regulation. Jake Naber gave Parker a 79-77 lead with 1:34 in regulation, but DeValk tied it with a basket with 1:24 left. Neither team scored over the rest of regulation time.
Sam Bess hit two 3s for Parker in overtime, but Craig countered with 3s from Keagan Clark and Bertagnoli.
“It was a great high school basketball game,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “Both teams made plays, and so many were clutch plays. Every time either team made a big play or a big shot, the other team answered.
“It’s frustrating how it ended, but I told our guys that I couldn’t be more proud of them. They really battled.”
J.J. Douglas was a monster on the boards. The junior, who leads the Big Eight in rebounding, scored 16 points and hauled down 17 rebounds. Bess finished with 15 points and Naber added 16.
Clark and Bertagnoli finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Craig.
“If you would’ve told me that Craig would hit 20 3s and put up 89 points, I would’ve told you we were in big trouble,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “But it just shows you how resilient our team is.
“We knew coming in that Craig could flat-out shoot, and they proved that again tonight. Both teams played hard.”
PARKER 90, CRAIG 89 (OT)
Parker (90)—Ceesay 2-0-5; Miller 11-6-34; Bess 5-2-15; Douglas 8-0-16; Naber 6-2-14; Skrzypchak 3-0-6. Totals: 35-10-90
Craig (89)—DeValk 10-5-30; Clark 5-0-14; Bertagnoli 5-0-13; McCormick 4-0-12; DeGraaf 5-0-11; Shucha 2-0-6; Halverson 1-0-3. Totals: 32-5-89
Halftime—Craig 49, Parker 47. 3-point goals—Parker 9 (Miller 5, Bess 3, Ceesay), Craig 20 (DeValk 5, McCormick 4, Clark 4, Bertagnoli 3, Shucha 2, Halverson, DeGraaf). Free throws missed—Parker 4, Craig 2. Total fouls—Parker 10, Craig 13.