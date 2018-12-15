JANESVILLE
The 3-point shot cost Janesville Parker's boys basketball team a chance at its first win of the season Saturday.
Sam Close and Jack Boyle each made six 3-pointers for Middleton in a 70-58 Big Eight Conference win over the Vikings.
Middleton (4-3, 3-3) took a 12-point halftime lead, and Parker (0-7, 0-6) got no closer than 10 the second half.
The Vikings, who were coming off a 37-point loss to Madison East on Thursday, played hard and with great intensity but could not overcome the hot-shooting tandem of Close and Boyle.
"We didn't do a good enough job early of getting through screens," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said of Close and Boyle's nine combined 3s in the first half. "We have to get through those screens and do a better job of hedging those screens.
"We knew from watching video that Close could really shoot, and he didn't disappoint. You have to know where he is at all times, and we lost track of him too many times."
Tremar Curry, who led Parker with 18 points, got the first basket of the game, but it was all Middleton after that. The Cardinals scored the next 12 points to open up a double-digit lead, and it stayed that way for most of the game.
Parker got back-to-back 3s from Ethan Thompson to cut the lead to 33-24 with 2:22 left in the half, but Boyle ended the half with back-to-back 3s to give the Cardinals a 43-31 halftime lead.
"Defensively, we really let ourselves down the first half," Bredesen said. "For us to get over the hump and get that first win, we have to amp it up defensively. We can't give up 43 points in a half.
"Offensivley, we were much better today. We shot the ball better and did a nice job for the most part of running our offense."
Thompson came off the bench to score 13 points for Parker, while Close had 25 to lead Middleton and Boyle added 22.
Parker hosts Madison West on Tuesday.
MIDDLETON 70, PARKER 58
Middleton (70)--Thomas 0-1-1; Close 7-5-25; Boyle 6-4-22; Klubertanz 1-4-6; Patterson 1-0-2; Severn 1-2-4; Van Buren 3-4-10; Hellenbrand 0-2-2. Totals: 19-22-72
Parker (58)--A. Thompson 2-0-4; Biba 4-0-8; Curry 6-4-18; Hartwig 3-3-9; Weis 1-0-3; E. Thompson 5-0-13; Kluge 1-0-3. Totals: 22-7-58
Middleton;43;29--72
Janesville Parker;31;27--58
Three-point goals--Middleton 12 (Close 6, Boyle 6), Parker 7 (E. Thompson 3, Curry 2, Weis, Kluge). Free throws missed--Middleton 5, Parker 4. Total fouls--Middleton 14, Parker 23
