Janesville Parker rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit, but host Middleton scored the final four points of the game to pull out a 65-61 victory in Big Eight Conference boys basketball action Tuesday night.

Parker trailed 33-19 at halftime. The Vikings chipped away, and two free throws by junior Brenden Weis tied the game at 61 with 20 seconds left.

Parker then was called for a body foul on a Cardinals player on a drive to the basket, and two converted free throws put Middleton ahead for good.

The Vikings turned the ball over on the next possession. Middleton hit a basket in the final seconds.

“It was a good effort,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “We challenged them at halftime and they responded. It was the hardest we played all year.”

Bredesen said it was another learning lesson for his team.

Robert DeLong led the Vikings with 22 points. Weis finished with 13.

Parker plays at Madison West on Friday night.

MIDDLETON 65, PARKER 61

Parker (61)—DeLong, 8-1-22; Connors, 1-3-6; Biba, 3-3-9; Bess, 5-0-11; Weis, 5-2-13. Totals: 22-9-61.

Middleton (65)—Bauer, 5-0-11; Deptula, 6-0-14; Patterson, 6-1-15; Schultz, 3-3-11; Van Buren, 5-0-10; Fosdick, 1-0-2; Johnson, 1-0-2. Totals: 27-4-65.

Janesville Parker 19 42—61

Middleton 33 32—65

3-point goals: JP 8 (DeLong 5, Connors 1, Bess 1, Weis 1); M 7 (Bauer 1, Deptula 2, Paterson 2, Schultz 2). Free throws missed—JP 10, M 7. Total fouls: JP 15; M 18. Fouled out: Biba.