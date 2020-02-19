When the Janesville Craig High offense dried up late, Cole Deptula and Parker Van Buren took over for Middleton on Wednesday night.
Deptula and Van Buren each scored 13 points in the second half to help the Cardinals rally past the Cougars in a 71-68 Big Eight Conference boys basketball victory.
Van Buren finished with 23 points, while Deptula had 20 for Middleton, which jumped ahead of the Cougars into a tie for fifth place with a 7-9 Big Eight record.
Craig led by 13 with nine minutes left but could not close the deal.
"We didn't score the last seven minutes," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "There were a lot of things we could've done to put the game but didn't. We have to do a better job of finishing.
"It's a quick turnaround to (Madison) West on Friday. Back to work tomorrow."
Craig fell into seventh at 6-10.
Caleb Scoville led the Cougars with 20 points. Angelo Rizzo had 14, and Eric Hughes finished with 11, including three 3-pointers.
Craig (9-11) led at haftime 37-35.
MIDDLETON 71, CRAIG 68
Craig (68)—Harriel, 1-2-4; Scoville, 6-8-20; Rizzo, 6-1-14; Burks, 0-2-2; Clark, 3-0-8; Brown, 2-0-4; Hughes, 4-0-11; DeValk, 2-0-5. Totals: 22-13-68.
Middleton (71)—Raffel, 2-0-6; Deptula, 6-7-20; Patterson, 1-1-3; Schultz, 4-0-11; Van Buren, 9-5-23; Ballweg, 1-0-2; Johnson, 1-4-6. Totals: 24-17-71.
Craig;37;31—68
Middleton;35;36—71
3-point goals—C 6 (Rizzo, Clark 2, Hughes 3), M 6 (Raffel 2, Deptula, Schultz 3). Free throws missed—C 4, M 5. Total fouls—C 21, M 18. Fouled out—Harriel.