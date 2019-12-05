When Ken Nehring started coaching the boys basketball team at Whitewater High School in the fall of 1955, the Whippets played in the Whitewater Armory gym.

There wasn’t much room in the armory, with just three bleachers on each side of the court.

Five years later, Nehring and the Whippets moved out of the armory and into the high school, now the present-day middle school in Whitewater.

The extra space in the gym was nice, and the winning that came with the change even nicer. Nehring started to build a winning program, and with it, a lasting legacy. Nehring won his first conference championship six years into his tenure and helped the Whippets to 10 regional championships, eight league championships and four district championships in 34 years.

On Friday, Nehring will get the middle school court, his old stomping grounds, rededicated to him.

“It’s really quite an honor,” Nehring said. “I never thought this would happen to me.”

The court was first dedicated to Nehring the year he retired in 1989. Following recent refinements of the middle school gym floor, Nehring will have his name and signature added to the court.

Nehring finished with a 470-269 record at Whitewater. He collected a 306-137 conference record and even led his 1969-70 team to a perfect 18-0 record. Nehring is a member of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Hall of Fame.

“The records, the hall of fame and the conference titles go without saying,” Whitewater athletic director Justin Crandall said. “But everyone I talked to, and the message they say about him in terms of how he helped them as students and how he helped them in their business careers, is amazing. They contribute a lot of their successes to Coach.”

Nehring is hoping to catch up with a few former players at the rededication, which will take place at Whitewater Middle School before Whitewater High hosts Evansville on Friday night.

“I cherish the relationship that I’ve had with many players,” Nehring said. “I think any coach that has any success, it certainly depends on the talent you have, the desire the players have to play for themselves and the school and for you.”

Nehring has stayed around Whitewater since his coaching days, frequently attending Whitewater High and UW-Whitewater basketball games following his retirement. He also helps with the scoreboard at UW-Whitewater football games at Perkins Stadium.

Friday's game at Whitewater Middle School tips at 7:15 p.m. The rededication event is expected to take place before varsity warmups. The Whippets will wear retro uniforms in honor of the event. There will be a post-game social held at Hawk Bowl in Whitewater.

“It’s a great honor and I’m well pleased,” Nehring said. “I’ve missed coaching from time to time, but I guess I had my fill in 34 years.”