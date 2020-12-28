JANESVILLE
The program's longest winning streak in over 30 years came to an end Monday for Janesville Parker's boys basketball team.
UW-Green Bay recruit Cade Meyer scored 21 points to lead Monroe to a 59-52 nonconference win over Parker.
The Vikings, who came in winners of five straight, failed to find any consistency on the offensive end and missed four crucial free throws down the stretch to fall to 6-3 on the season.
Monroe hit 14 of 15 free throws in winning its season opener.
The Cheesemakers led 46-45 with 5:40 to play but went on a 7-0 run over the next 2:18 to open up their biggest lead of the game. Meyer started the run with a 3-pointer with 5:11 left and ended the rally with a baseline jumper to push the lead to 53-45 with 3:41 to play.
Parker coach Matt Bredesen said his team failed to capitalize on the offensive end.
"We missed some (scoring) opportunities that you have to take advantage of any time you're playing a good team," Bredesen said. "Monroe's a good team, and they're going to win a lot of games.
"Some point-blank opportunities early in the second half hurt us, and we missed some free throws at the end. I certainly don't fault our effort. We battled until the end."
Meyer elevated his play in the second half. The 6-foot-8 senior had 13 of his game-high 21 points over the final 18 minutes, including four free throws in the final 1:43 to keep Parker at bay.
Meyer said the first half was a little rough for the Cheesemakers because of the long layoff and playing while wearing a mask.
"Working out and staying in the gym is obviously a lot different than actually playing games," Meyer said. "It was especially hard on my legs the first half.
"Once we got that rust off the first half, I thought we really played like we were capable of the second half. That's when we started making plays and getting things done on both ends of the floor."
Parker cut the lead to 55-50 with 1:18 left on two Brenden Weis free throws.
Monroe's Carson Leuzinger pushed the lead back to seven with two free throws with 1:02 to play.
Weis answered with two more free throws to make it 57-52 with 54 seconds left, but the Vikings missed two free throws with 33 seconds left that could have cut the lead to three.
Weis led Parker with 15 points, while Ethan Thompson added 12 and Jacob Naber 11.
The Vikings played their third straight game without leading scorer Robert DeLong. He is expected back for Wednesday's nonconference game at Watertown.
MONROE 59, PARKER 52
Monroe (59)--Leuzinger 3-4-12; Meyer 7-6-21; Golembiewski 2-0-6; Matley 1-2-4; Seagreaves 3-2-9; Huschitt 1-0-3; Sathoff 1-0-2; Bunker 1-0-2. Totals: 19-14-59
Parker (52)--Thompson 5-0-12; Conners 1-0-2; Hartwig 3-0-7; Naber 4-3-11; Weis 2-11-15; Curry 1-0-2; Youderin 1-0-3. Totals: 17-13-52
Monroe;31;28--59
Janesville Parker;28;24--52
3-point goals--Monroe 7 (Leuzinger 2, Golembiewski 2, Meyer, Seagreaves, Huschitt), Parker 4 (Thompson 2, Hartwig, Youderin). Free throws missed--Monroe 1, Parker 5. Total fouls--Monroe 16, Parker 14. Fouled out--Seagreaves