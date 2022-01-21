Sorry, an error occurred.
MADISON
A big second half carried Madison Memorial's boys basketball team past Janesville Craig on Friday.
The Spartans outscored the Cougars by 21 points the second half in pulling away for a 62-41 Big Eight Conference win.
Craig (4-9, 3-6) lost its sixth straight conference game.
The Cougars cut a double-digit deficit down to three in the second half, but the Spartans responded to seize control.
"We struggled in almost all aspects of the game in the second half," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "We didn’t shoot or defend as well as we expect to.
"Our bright spot was Luke DeGraaf, who brought great energy all night and played well on both ends of the floor."
DeGraaf led the Cougars in scoring with 14 points while Hayden Halverson chipped in 10.
Craig plays at Beloit Memorial on Tuesday.
MEMORIAL 62, CRAIG 41
Craig (41)--Clark 2-0-5; DeValk 2-0-5; McCormick 1-0-2; DeGraaf 5-0-14; Halverson 3-3-10; Tyler 1-0-2; Hughes 1-0-3. Totals: 15-3-41
Memorial (62)--Blue 5-0-13; Fong 1-0-3; Hendrickson 2-0-4; Schmitt 2-0-5; Wischoff 3-0-8; Taylor 1-0-2; Kerkhoff 5-0-15; Mickelson 6-0-12. Totals: 25-0-62
Halftime--Memorial 26, Craig 26. Three-point goals--Craig 8 (DeGraaf 4, Clark, DeValk, Halverson, Hughes), Memorial 12 (Kerkhoff 5, Blue 3, Wischoff 2, Schmitt, Fong). Free throws missed--Craig 0, Memorial 0. Total fouls--Craig 9, Memorial 7
