JANESVILLE
Madison Memorial's boys basketball team started the Big Eight Conference season with three straight losses.
The Spartans were down two starters to injuries and lost to Sun Prairie, Madison La Follette and Madison East.
They haven't lost since.
Memorial won its sixth straight game Thursday night with a convincing 81-56 Big Eight victory over host Janesville Parker.
The Spartans put on a shooting clinic in the first half en route to a 49-20 lead. They made eight 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 12 total.
Parker (2-9, 1-7) turned the ball over 13 times in the first half and had no answer for Memorial's depth and talent.
Memorial's Steve Collins, the dean of Big Eight coaches, said his team began to hit its stride in December when it won a national tournament in Florida.
"What I love about this group, and we saw it at the Christmas tournament, is how unselfish they are," Collins said. "We've got some very good high school basketball players. None that will ever probably play in the NBA, but just a very good group of kids that will make the extra pass and do what it takes.
"We're back to .500 in the Big Eight, and before all is said and done, I think we're going to be a pretty good team."
Memorial (7-3, 3-3) jumped on the Vikings right away. A 3-pointer by Kyle Yu with 13:04 left in the first half gave the Spartans their first double-digit lead at 20-10.
They followed that up with a 15-2 run that stretched the margin to 35-12 with 6:39 left in the half. Parker got no closer than 21 after that.
Braxton Conners had 13 points to lead four Vikings in double figures. Brady Biba finished with 12 points, Sam Bess with 11 and Brenden Weis with 10.
Parker coach Matt Bredesen said his team continues to struggle out of the gate.
"For whatever reason right now, at the beginning of games we tend to press," Bredesen said. "We don't want to run offense and be patient. And when the other team hits shots early, we tend to get in panic mode.
"But if Memorial is going to shoot the ball the way they did tonight, especially that first half, they can play with anybody. They'll probably be ranked next week, and that would give our conference four ranked teams."
Parker is scheduled to host Beloit Memorial at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.
MEMORIAL 81, PARKER 56
Memorial (81)--Lewis 2-1-5; Mitchell 4-0-8; Younk 5-1-11; Kerkhoff 5-0-13; Yu 4-2-13; Traore Jr. 3-0-7; Collins 4-0-11; Jackson 1-2-4; DeYoung 1-0-2; Cannon 0-1-1; Barrett 2-0-6. Totals: 31-7-81
Parker (56)--DeLong 3-0-8; Conners 4-2-13; Biba 5-2-12; Weis 3-3-10; Bess 3-5-11; Johnson 1-0-2. Totals: 19-12-56
Madison Memorial;49;32--81
Janesville Parker;20;36--56
3-point goals--Memorial 12 (Kerkhoff 3, Collins 3, Yu 3, Barrett 2, Traore Jr.), Parker 6 (Conners 3, DeLong 2, Weis). Free throws missed--Memorial 6, Parker 7. Total fouls--Memorial 14, Parker 12