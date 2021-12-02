Madison Memorial held off Janesville Parker to open up the Big Eight Conference’s boys basketball season Thursday night.
Freshman Ian Wischhoff scored 18 points to lead the Spartans to a 60-57 win.
Parker (1-1, 0-1) cut a 12-point halftime deficit to two late in the game, but Memorial (2-0, 1-1) made free throws down the stretch.
“I was really proud of the way our guys battled,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “They withstood playing on the road in front of a big crowd.
“We had a good second half and were able to work our high/low game the way I wanted to. Memorial’s 1-3-1 (defense) bothered us the first half, but once we made adjustments at halftime, we handled it much better the second half.”
Jake Naber had a big night for the Vikings. The senior center had a game-high 21 points and was one of three players in double figures for Parker. Tre Miller added 15 points and J.J. Douglas chipped in 13.
“We got some good looks the second half and took advantage of them,” Bredesen said.
“Some missed free throws cost us, but all in all, it was a good effort from us. Hopefully, we can get them (Memorial) when they come to our place in January.”
MEMORIAL 60, PARKER 57Parker (57)—Youderin 1-0-3; Ceesay 2-0-5; Miller 5-2-15; Douglas 5-3-13; Naber 8-5-21.
Memorial (60)—Blue 2-5-11; Hendrickson 2-3-7; I. Wischhoff 5-6-18; A. Wischhoff 1-2-4; Taylor 0-2-2; Schmitt 2-1-6; Kerkhoff 1-0-2; Burgin 0-1-1; Brumnel 3-4-11.
Halftime—Memorial 33, Parker 21. Three-point goals—Parker Parker 5 (Miller 3, Youderin, Ceesay), Memorial 6 (Blue 2, Ian Wischoff, E. Wischoff, Schmidt, Brummell). Free throws missed—Parker 7, Memorial 6. Total fouls—Parker 27, Memorial 16. Fouled out—Youderin, Miller, Ceesay, Skrzypchak.
