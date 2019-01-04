Janesville Parker’s boys basketball team had no answer for Madison Memorial’s suffocating defense Friday night.
The host Spartans limited the Vikings to 17 points in the second half en route to a 55-37 Big Eight Conference win.
With the win, Memorial (8-1, 7-1) remained in second place in the Big Eight, one-game behind unbeaten Madison East.
Parker slipped to 1-9 overall and 1-7 in conference play.
The Vikings, who got nine points from Tremar Curry, trailed 34-20 at half.
“It was a better defensive effort for us,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “At times, we were better with rotation and help. Offensively, 37 points isn’t going to get a lot done.
“We wanted to slow tempo down. We didn’t want to get in a running match with Memorial. We were patient reversing the ball but we have to be better. Memorial did a good job switching defenses—I think that potentially caused confusion.”
Parker plays Columbus in Waunakee today in a nonconference game as part of the SwingFam Showcase Tournament.
MEMORIAL 55, PARKER 37
Parker (37)—Lippens 1-0-2, DeLong 2-2-7, E. Thompson 1-0-2, Weis 1-0-3, Curry 2-5-9, Hartwig 2-3-7, Dahlke 2-2-7. Totals: 11-12-37
Memorial (55)—Bater 0-1-1, Lewis 2-0-5, Brown 1-0-2, Ellingson 3-4-10, Young 3-3-9, Jackson 1-0-3, Carapreso 5-0-11, Schaeffer 3-0-7, Yue 3-0-6, Connor 1-0-2. Totals: 22-8-55
Janesville Parker 20 17—37
Madison Memorial 34 21—55
Three-point goals—Parker 3 (DeLong, Weis, Dahlke), Memorial 4 (Lewis, Jackson, Carapreson, Schaeffer). Total fouls—Parker 19, Memorial 11.
