EDGERTON—Evansville's Aiden Maves scored 37 points in a back-and-forth shootout between his Blue Devils and the Edgerton Crimson Tide on Tuesday.
Maves' team used a 7-0 run with five minutes remaining to pull out a 94-84 Rock Valley Conference victory.
"I told the guys all week leading up to this game that this is a fun environment in a smaller gym with a big crowd and good fans," Evansville coach Beau Tway said. "These are the games you want to be in, and we were playing against a really good team that's hot right now. I couldn't be more proud of my guys for how they responded and came in to this environment and came out with a 94-point win."
It the first half of the contest, it seemed neither team could miss from deep. For the majority of the period, every time a team scored, the other responded.
For the Crimson Tide (9-5 overall, 6-3 Rock Valley Conference), guard Olin Zellmer was on a tear from beyond the arc, making five 3-pointers and scoring 20 of his 26 points in the first half. When covered, Edgerton’s Preston Schaffner stepped up. He scored 17 points in the game and nailed three 3-point shots.
As a team, the Crimson Tide elected to shoot the ball from deep rather than attacking the paint and dealing with Evansville's center Reilly Buehl. This paid off as Edgerton 13 made 3-pointers kept the Crimson Tide in the contest.
The Blue Devils shot well from deep, too, but were also crushing the rim in transition. Maves led his squad with 37 points and six 3-point buckets. Maves put the Blue Devils (7-7, 6-3) on his back and made sure they remained in the contest by answering several Edgerton field goals.
"I knew it was going to be a grindfest, and I trusted my guys and they trusted me," Maves said. "We just played as a team and did what our coaches taught us. We stayed in it and we got the win."
Buehl was excellent defending the rim and punishing Edgerton players attempting to score in the paint. Offensively, he shot a high percentage in the paint and scored 14 points.
Edgerton might have put more points on the board with its 3-point shooting, but Evansville was dominant in transition. The Blue Devils' size and speed made all the difference in their victory.
"We know our starting five can get up and down the floor," Tway said. "That's kind of what we strive to do. With the length that we have, we should be able to get up the floor."
Near the end of the half, Maves made a move near the baseline and scored a layup to give Evansville the lead. Schaffner answered immediately by nailing a shot from the top of the 3-point arc, giving the Crimson Tide a narrow 37-36 advantage at the break.
Entering the second period, Edgerton went on a 7-5 run, giving the Crimson Tide a 44-41 lead at halftime.
The teams traded the lead several times in the second half until Evansville pulled off the biggest scoring run of the night.
A 3-pointer from Maves, a field goal from Kole Johnson, who had 24 points of his own, and a layup from Grayden Geske capped off a 7-0 Blue Devils' run and gave them a 65-59 lead. Edgerton battled back, but a huge dunk from Johnson after a steal cemented Evansville's win.
"That was a big momentum swing," Maves said. "At that point, we knew we had the lead and our coaches told us to read the defense and to not force anything and get good looks. We did that and tried to chew the clock as much as we could. It worked out."
In the second half, Evansville played tighter defense against Zellmer, got several rebounds and second-chance opportunities and made clutch free throws as time expired to seal its victory.
"I think we did a better job of defending Zellmer in the second half," Tway said. "We made him take some tough shots. When you go on those runs, things have got to fall your way. They had some shots that didn't fall, and we were able to get out in transition and get some quick buckets to extend that lead."
With the win, Evansville forged a third-place tie with Edgerton in the Rock Valley standings. Both teams are 6-3 in league play (the Blue Devils are 7-7 overall, while the Crimson Tide are 9-5).
Evansville will travel to Big Foot on Friday, while Edgerton will travel to Whitewater. Both games start at 7 p.m.
EVANSVILLE 94, EDGERTON 84
Evansville (94)—Johnson 9-6-24, Geske 4-1-9, Maves 11-9-37, Holman 2-0-5, Karnes 1-0-2, Maguigad 0-1-1, Hanson-Howell 1-0-2, Buehl 4-6-14. Totals 32-23-94.
Edgerton (84)—Hazeltine 1-0-2, Zellmer 7-7-26, Gunderson 3-6-14, Schaffner 6-2-17, Langer 1-0-2, McKillips 5-0-11, Schuman 2-2-8, Fox 1-2-4, Johnson 0-1-1. Totals 26-20-84.
Halftime—Ed 44-41. 3-point goals—Ev 7 (Maves 6, Holman), Ed 13 (Zellmer 5, Gunderson 2, Schaffner 3, McKillips, Schuman 2). Missed free throws—Ev 11, Ed 5. Team fouls—Ev 19, Ed 25.