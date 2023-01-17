EDGERTON—Evansville's Aiden Maves scored 37 points in a back-and-forth shootout between his Blue Devils and the Edgerton Crimson Tide on Tuesday.

Maves' team used a 7-0 run with five minutes remaining to pull out a 94-84 Rock Valley Conference victory.

JVG_230118_EDGERTON02.jpg
Edgerton’s Olin Zellmer goes up for a contested layup while defended by Evansville’s Aiden Maves in their Rock Valley Conference game at Edgerton High School on Tuesday. 
JVG_230118_EDGERTON04.jpg
Edgerton’s Leyton McKillips gets a shot off in the paint between several Evansville defenders during their game in Edgerton on Tuesday. 
