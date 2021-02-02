A late rally fell short Tuesday night for Janesville Parker’s boys basketball team.
Trailing by 16 at half to Martin Luther, Parker cut the deficit to one with :13 left but could not convert on its final possession in a 61-58 nonconference loss.
Parker (13-8) got from 19 points from Brenden Weis and 12 from Jake Naber in dropping its second straight.
“We started slow and missed I think our first six shots in the lane,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “You can’t do that against a good team like Luther.
“But I liked our resiliency in the second half. Parker teams from the past would’ve probably packed it in at halftime, but the guys came out and played hard and had a chance to send it into overtime at the end.”
Parker hosts Verona on Monday.
MARTIN LUTHER 61, PARKER 58
Parker (58)--Vernon 1-0-3; Thompson 1-0-3; DeLong 4-0-9; Conners 2-0-4; Hartwig 4-0-8; Naber 3-6-12; Weis 6-5-19. Totals: 21-11-58
Martin Luther (61)—Shakur 3-0-6; Burris 7-0-17; Russell 1-1-4; Povlick 0-1-1; Bearmon 7-1-16; Haynes 5-4-17. Totals: 23-7-61
Janesville Parker 15 43—58
Martin Luther 31 30—61
3-point goals—Parker 5 (Weis 2, DeLong, Thompson, Vernon), Martin Luther 8 (Haynes 3, Burris 3, Russell, Bearmon). Free throws missed—Parker 1, Martin Luther 2. Total fouls—Parker 16, Martin Luther 12