Marshall High's boys basketball team was too tall and too talented for Orfordville Parkview on Thursday night.

The visiting Cardinals raced out to a 13-point halftime lead and coasted to a 65-34 nonconference win.

Connor Simonson had a game-high 18 points for Parkview (3-6), but the Vikings could not generate much else offensively.

Marshall (4-2) scored the first 13 points of the second half to blow the game open at 45-19.

"We've had a shooting slump for a number of games now, and that's surprising, because I really feel like we're a good shooting team," Parkview coach Mike Streigl said. "It seems like right now, we can't even make a layup.

"And right now, what's hurting us is that when we get six or eight points down, we get into that desperate mode. We're trying, it seems, to get it back in one possession."

Marshall took advantage of a huge size disparity up front. The Cardinals started two players 6-foot-5 and taller, while the Vikings tallest starter is Simonson at 6-2.

Marshall had 12 offensive rebounds the first half to Parkview's two and took control late in the half with a 15-5 run.

Parkview cut the lead to three at 17-14 on Simonson's basket with 9:34 left in the half, but Marshall responded with a quick 7-0 run to push the lead back to double digits.

Tyler Chadwick, a gifted 6-5 senior forward, led the Cardinals with 15 points. Sophomores Craig Ward and Cole Denniston had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Streigl said scheduling a strong program like Marshall can only help his team down the road.

"That's a good team," Streigl said of Marshall. "I tried for three years to get them on the schedule, and I hope we can keep them on it.

"Tonight, we just gave up too many second and third shots. And most of those shots were high percentage ones."

MARSHALL 65, PARKVIEW 34

Marshall (65)--Frank 2-0-4; Ward 5-0-11; Denniston 3-2-10; Truschinski 2-3-7; Chadwick 6-3-15; Lutz 2-0-4; Timpel 1-0-2; Kilan 2-0-4; Motl 1-1-4; Jablosnki 1-0-2; Collins 1-0-2. Totals: 26-9-65

Parkview (34)--Unseth 0-3-3; Oswald 3-1-8; Simonson 8-2-18; Kundert 0-2-2; Crane 1-0-2; Barlass 0-1-1. Totals: 12-9-34

Marshall;32;33--65

Orfordville Parkview;19;15--34

Three-point goals--Marshall 4 (Denniston 2, Motl, Ward), Parkview 1 (Simonson). Free throws missed--Marshall 8, Parkview 7. Total fouls--Marshall 15, Parkview 19