Malterer, East coast past Craig Gazette staff Feb 18, 2022 Feb 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Massi Malterer showed Janesville Craig's boys basketball team why he leads the Big Eight Conference in scoring Friday night.The Madison East senior scored 30 points to lead the Purgolders to a 77-58 win.Craig (7-16, 5-12) trailed by 14 points at half and could get no closer than nine the second half."Rebounding continues to be our Achilles Heel," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "They had 16 offensive rebounds and hit timely 3’s."East is a talented team and really made us work for all our baskets tonight."Malterer, who came in averaging 21.8 points a game, had 15 points in each half, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half after Craig had cut the lead to nine.Da'Marcus DeValk had 14 points to lead Craig, while Carson McCormick added 11 and Hayden Halverson 10.Craig hosts Beloit Memorial on Thursday.EAST 77, CRAIG 58Craig (58)--Clark 2-0-4; DeValk 6-0-14; Bertagnoli 1-0-3; McCormick 4-1-11; Collins 0-1-1; DeGraaf 2-0-4; Halverson 4-1-10; Hughes 1-2-4; Stried 2-0-4; Ehret 1-0-3. Totals: 23-5-58East (77)--Malterer 11-4-30; Easton Jr. 9-0-20; Atchinson 1-0-3; Reynolds 1-0-3; Fadele 4-2-11; Alidu 1-0-2; Davis Jr. 2-0-4; Mayes 1-0-2; Smith Jr. 1-0-2. Totals: 31-6-77Halftime--East 38, Craig 24. Three-point goals--Craig 7 (McCormick 2, DeValk 2, Halverson, Bertagnoli, Ehret), East 9 (Malterer 4, Easton Jr. 2, Reynolds, Atchinson, Fadele). Free throws missed--Craig 11, East 5. Total fouls--Craig 11, East 14. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Boys Basketball Ben Mccormick Da'marcus Devalk Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Evansville man killed in car crash Friday night Man killed in Friday crash near Janesville was Kevin Olson, an auto racing champion and hall of famer Food trucking company wants to build transit, cold-storage site near I-90/39-Milton Avenue interchange Death notices for Feb. 14, 2022 Authorities searching for Beloit woman who has been missing since December Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form