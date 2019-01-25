BELOIT

Beloit Turner trailed by eight points early and saw leading scorer Jordan Majeed pick up his second foul midway through the first half Friday night.

Nothing seemed to be going right for the Trojans.

Until suddenly everything was.

Majeed, a junior guard, took over, scoring 22 of his game-high 35 points in the first half to help Turner rally past Evansville 76-66 in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game.

“I just thought, who else are we going to go to? And I just turned it up a little bit,” Majeed said. “My guys have faith in me and trust me.

“This was a must win, when a lot of people think we’re folding. We had just taken a big loss in conference, so this is a good bounce-back win.”

Turner lost to Edgerton on Saturday, its third defeat in four outings.

But it improved to 8-5 overall and 7-4 in the RVC by sweeping the season series with the Blue Devils (9-6, 8-3).

Evansville scored the first six points of the game and led by eight two different times—11-3 and 14-6, with the latter coming eight minutes into the game.

Turner was playing without head coach Ken Watkins. Turner School District Superintendent Dr. Dennis McCarthy said Watkins was out due to a “personnel issue.”

Assistant coach Jaron Bertelsen said the first nine minutes were a feeling-out process for the Trojans. But he put Majeed back in the game shortly after he picked up his second foul, and Majeed took control.

“We went to a little more specials (designed offensive plays) as opposed to just running our motion, so that we could get the shots we wanted,” Bertelsen said. “It was just a matter of seeing some of those shots fall.”

Turner trailed 19-17 when it put together a 16-4 run late in the second half.

Steve Dillard started the run with a dunk, and then Majeed had a hand in each of the next 14 Turner points. He scored 12 of them and fed Dylan Hoppe for an easy layup for the other two.

“We did a good job on Jordan early, but he’s a really good player, and he got loose on us,” Evansville co-head coach Kendall Buttchen said. “And at the other end, we went away from our bread and butter, the inside looks that we got early. We started settling for 3s.”

The halftime break did little to stop Turner’s momentum.

Junior guard D.J. Wash Jr. scored the first eight points of the second half, sparking a 17-2 run for the Trojans that put them up 50-28 with less than 12 minutes left.

“The focus was on Majeed after the first half, because he got hot,” Bertelsen said. “But people sleep on D.J. He can shoot really well, and that really opened up the game, because you’ve got a couple guys to worry about.

“And then defensively, we mixed in man and zone D just to try to keep them off-balance.”

Evansville did not fold despite the mounting deficit.

The Blue Devils slowly chipped away and eventually got within seven points with just over two minutes remaining.

“We got it to seven, but we just couldn’t get over the hump and get it to a two-possession game,” Buttchen said.

Davonte McAlister led Evansville with 21 points, while Sulley Geske added 16, Ethan France 11 and Aaron Anderson 10.

But it was Majeed who stole the show. He has scored in double figures every game this year and had a 43-point outing against McFarland. He was 15 of 17 from the free-throw line on his way to 35 after Evansville. Dillard finished with 12 points and Wash 10.

“A lot of people expected us to have a big conference showing, and we expected that, too,” Majeed said. “We’ve had some bumps in the road, but we just keep going.

“We know we’ll be good come playoff time.”

TURNER 76, EVANSVILLE 66

Evansville (66)—Maag 1-0-3, Stencel 1-0-2, McAlister 7-6-21, Geske 6-2-16, France 3-2-11, Anderson 4-0-10, Hill 1-1-3. Totals: 23-11-66.

Turner (76)—Majeed 9-15-35, Wash Jr. 4-0-10, Draeving 2-1-5, Tinder 1-2-4, Dillard 3-5-12, Hoppe 4-0-8, Carter 1-0-2. Totals: 24-23-76.

Evansville 26 40—66

Beloit Turner 33 43—76

3-point goals—Evansville 9 (France 3, Anderson 2, Geske 2, Maag, McAlister), Turner 5 (Majeed 2, Wash 2, Dillard). Free throws missed—Evansville 9, Turner 12. Total fouls—Evansville 25, Turner 23. Fouled out—Maag, Anderson, Draeving.