Poor free-throw shooting in the first half put the Janesville Parker boys basketball team in a hole it couldn’t quite dig itself out of.
The Vikings fell behind host Madison West 25-18 at the half, and eventually lost to the Regents 70-68 on Saturday night.
The Vikings’ scored 50 points in the second half and managed to tie the score with nine minutes left, but could not overcome West.
“We played with a lot of energy,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “We missed all kinds of free throws in the first half and that hurt us.”
The Vikings (2-16 overall, 1-14 Big Eight) defeated the Regents 69-63 on Dec. 18 at Parker, but the Regents had several players back Saturday that didn’t play in the first meeting.
Tremar Curry led the Vikings with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Robert DeLong added 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Matt Hartwig rounded out the trio of double-figure scorers with 10 points.
“We had a costly turnover at the end of the game,” Bredesen said. “We had it down to a one-possession game in the last two minutes. We were unable to foul them, and they got a runout layup.”
Cliff McCray led West (7-12, 5-10) with 16 points.
MADISON WEST 70, PARKER 68
Parker (68)—DeLong, 4-3-15; Biba, 2-2-6; A. Thompson, 1-3-5; E. Thompson, 0-1-1; Kluge, 0-2-2; Weis, 2-3-8; Curry, 6-6-21; Hartwig, 5-0-10. Totals: 20-20-68.
Parker 18 50—68
West 25 45—70
Three-point goals—Parker 8 (DeLong 4, Weis, Curry 3). Free throws missed-Parker 16, West 12. Total fouls—Parker 27, West 29. Fouled—Dahlke (JP), McCray (MW).
