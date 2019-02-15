The Janesville Craig boys basketball team used a furious second-half rally to force overtime Friday on the road against Madison West, but the Regents were still able to prevail, 83-82, in a Big Eight Conference game.

Craig (10-11, 7-9 Big Eight) trailed by nine with 2:19 left in the second half. Aaron Leverson sank a 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

The Regents (8-12, 6-10 Big Eight) outscored the Cougars 16-15 in the extra period to snap a three-game losing streak. Cliff McCray led West with 29 points—including eight in overtime—while Dayne Armwald added 23.

Leverson scored 25 points to lead Craig, which also got 16 points from Jacob Lynch and 13 from Angelo Rizzo.

The Cougars travel to league-leading Madison East on Tuesday.

MADISON WEST 83, JANESVILLE CRAIG 82

Craig (82)—Christianen 1-0-2, Huml 1-0-2, Scoville 1-0-2, Bertagnoli 2-2-8, Rizzo 5-2-13, Fieiras 2-3-8, Leverson 8-7-25, Lynch 6-2-16, Ronde 1-2-5. Totals: 27-18-82.

West (83)—Jones 2-1-5, Patton 2-0-5, Berry 2-0-6, Reed 1-1-3, Brooke 1-0-2, McCray 9-7-29, Neugebauer 2-1-5, Armwald 9-3-23, Thompson 2-1-5. Totals: 30-14-83.

Craig 25 42 15—82

West 31 36 16—83

3-point goals—Craig 10 (Leverson 3, Lynch 2, Bertagnoli 2, Rizzo 1, Fieiras 1, Ronde 1), West 9 (McCray 4, Berry 2, Armwald 2, Patton 1). Free throws missed—Craig 1, West 9. Total fouls—Craig 18, West 18. Fouled out—Reed.