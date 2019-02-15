JANESVILLE

For the second time in three nights, Janesville Parker pushed a perennial Big Eight Conference contender to the final minutes.

The Vikings are still searching for a victory as a reward for their inspired late-season play.

They trailed Madison Memorial by just two points with less than five minutes left Friday night, but the Spartans pulled away for a 61-51 Big Eight Conference victory at Parker.

“We’re playing the best basketball we’ve played in a while,” said Vikings head coach Matt Bredesen, who saw his team lose in the final seconds at Middleton on Wednesday. “We came in here and wanted to carry the energy over, and I think we certainly did.

“We told the kids we’re really proud of their effort and that everything’s trending in the right direction.”

Parker fell to 2-18 overall and 1-16 in league play.

Memorial, which closed the game on a 12-4 run, is 14-5 and 11-5. The Spartains will be searching for a top-four seed when the area’s Division 1 teams meet to decide WIAA seeds today.

Vikings sophomore Robert DeLong made four 3-pointers in the first half to help forge a 25-25 tie at the break. DeLong finished with a game-high 21 points.

“We’re in the middle of a long week,” said Memorial coach Steve Collins, whose team was playing its third game in as many nights.

“But they’re also a different team than the one we played six weeks ago.

“They can shoot the ball really well. They were able to set some screens and get good looks the first half. And they defend. We weren’t able to get good looks initially until we made some tweaks and went inside.”

Much of the game was a battle of inside offensive versus outside shooting.

Parker went 6-for-10 from beyond the arc in the first half and finished with eight 3-pointers to Memorial’s two.

And the Spartans scored 38 of their 61 points on shots that came within three feet of the bucket, with another 17 coming from the line.

It all added up to a back-and-forth affair until the final five minutes.

Delong’s three-point play with 4:46 remaining pulled Parker within two, 49-47. But Memorial scored the next five points, including a three-point play from sophomore Kyle Yu, who led them with 17 points.

“We got into foul trouble and got a little tentative defensively,” Bredesen said. “When we get tight defensively, we give up shots we don’t want to give up or we force someone else to help and end up fouling.”

Bredesen lamented that he was without Brenden Weis and A.J. Thompson due to injury and Brody Dahlke, who fouled out with six minutes left—all shortening the Vikings’ bench.

Memorial went 8 of 11 from the free-throw line in the decisive final stretch.

Sophomore Matthew Hartwig scored all 11 of his points in the second half for Parker.

“DeLong played really good. We knew he could shoot all along, and it’s good to see him finally hit some and build some confidence,” Bredesen said. “Memorial did a pretty good job on Tremar (Curry), who’s obviously been the guy who’s made us go all year. Rob was there to pick us up, and Hartwig played tough in the post down the stretch.”

The Vikings have a chance to carry momentum forward and potentially close the regular season with a victory or two.

They host Lake Geneva Badger (4-15) in a nonconference game Monday and Beloit Memorial (3-16) on Thursday.

MEMORIAL 61, PARKER 51

Memorial (61)—Lewis 1-5-7, Brown 3-3-9, Ellingson 2-1-5, Jackson 1-0-2, Caropreso 4-1-9, Schaeffer 4-2-10, Yu 5-5-17, Collins 1-0-2. Totals: 21-17-61.

Parker (51)—Dahlke 2-0-6, DeLong 6-5-21, Biba 1-0-2, E. Thompson 1-0-2 Curry 3-1-9, Hartwig 4-3-11. Totals: 17-9-51.

Madison Memorial 25 36—61

Janesville Parker 25 26—51

3-point goals—Memorial 2 (Yu 2), Parker 8 (DeLong 4, Dahlke 2, Curry 2). Free throws missed—Memorial 7, Parker 6. Total fouls—Memorial 14, Parker 20. Fouled out—Dahlke.