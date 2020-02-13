JANESVILLE
Opposing teams cannot let their guard down, even for a couple minutes, against Madison East.
Janesville Parker found that out the hard way Thursday night.
The Purgolders made 10 of their first 14 shots in the second half, quickly turning a 10-point halftime lead into a blowout at Parker, eventually winning 90-58 in a Big Eight Conference boys basketball game.
"We came out in the second half and defensively were a little bit stagnant," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "We talked about how we always need to play with that same level of defensive urgency. Against a team like East that has so many weapons, you have to play with urgency.
"We just lost it for a little bit."
East improved to 13-4 overall and 12-2 and in second place in the Big Eight. Parker fell to 4-13 and 2-11.
Both teams shined offensively in the first half, shooting right around 50% and East had a 42-32 lead at half.
The Purgolders were up 52-37 with about 14 minutes left when they took over for good. Jevan Boynton, who scored 10 of his game-high 14 points in the second half, made a put-back layup and was fouled with 13:34 to play. He missed the free throw, but the Purgolders got the rebound and another putback to go up 19.
Two more Boynton buckets made it a 22-point lead before East nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 66-38 in what felt like the blink of an eye.
The second 3-pointer meant the Purgolders had scored on six straight possessions, totaling 16 points in that span.
"They're explosive, there's no doubt," Bredesen said. "They can score in a hurry."
Anthony Washington and Moses Fadele each scored a dozen points for an East team that finished with 12 different scorers.
Brady Biba and Matthew Hartwig scored 11 points a piece to pace Parker, which had nine different players score at leas three points.
"The top of the Big Eight this year is probably better than it's been in a while ... and it's nice to be done with some of those teams," Bredesen said. "The positive we can take from this is we played a pretty good half offensively. And playing state-caliber teams like this is certainly going to help prepare us."
The Vikings host Middleton at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
EAST 90, PARKER 58
East (90)--Anderson 2-0-5, Jones 3-5-11, Washington 5-0-12, McKinley 3-2-9, Fadele 5-0-12, Jackson 1-3-5, McIntosh 3-2-9, Boynton 7-0-14, Devitt 0-2-2, Justice 3-0-6, Tupta 1-0-2, Hussin 1-0-3. Totals: 34-14-90.
Parker (58)--Vernon 4-0-9, Galvan 1-0-3, DeLong 1-2-4, Conners 1-1-3, Biba 4-3-11, Bess 2-2-6, Hartwig 5-1-11, Weis 3-1-7, Naber 0-4-4. Totals: 21-14-58.
Madison East;42;48--90
Janesville Parker;32;26--58
3-point goals--ME 8 (Washington 2, Fadele 2, Anderson, McKinley, McIntosh, Hussin), JP 2 (Vernon, Galvan). Free throws missed--ME 6, JP 6. Total fouls--ME 14, JP 12.