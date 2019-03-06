Big Eight champion Madison East dominated the all-conference boys basketball selections.
East senior Damontae Thompson was voted the player of the year, and he is joined by defensive player of the year and teammate Anthony Washington on the first team. East’s Matt Miota was also voted coach of the year.
Rounding out the first team were: La Follette senior Troy Reeves; Sun Prairie senior Brock Voigt; and Memorial senior Cade Ellingson.
Janesville Craig’s Aaron Leverson was a second-team selection, while teammate Jack Huml was on the third team.
Janesville Parker senior Tremar Curry was also a third-team choice.
Thompson led East to the conference title and the state’s No. 1 ranking to end the regular season. East was upset by Racine Horlick in a regional final game Saturday.
Leverson averaged 14.9 points for the Cougars. The senior had four games of 20 points or more, including a career-high 29 against Madison West.
Huml, a senior, and Curry both led their teams in scoring.
All-Big Eight
boys basketball
FIRST TEAM
Damontae Thompson, sr., East; Anthony Washington, jr., East; Troy Reeves, sr., La Follette; Cade Ellingson, sr., Memorial; Brock Voigt, sr., Sun Prairie
SECOND TEAM
Cliff McCray, sr., West; Ben Probst, jr., La Follette; Aaron Leverson, sr., Craig; Ryan Van Handel, sr., Verona; Sam Close, sr., Middleton
THIRD TEAM
Jack Huml, sr., Craig; Keonte Jones, jr., East; Nick Caropreso, sr., Memorial; Tremar Curry, sr., Parker; Dayne Armwald, jr., West
Player of the Year—Thompson, East
Defensive Player of the Year—Washington, East
Coach of the Year—Matt Miota, East
FINAL STANDINGS
Madison East, 17-1; Madison La Follette, 14-4; Madison Memorial, 13-5; Sun Prairie, 12-6; Middleton, 10-8; Janesville Craig, 7-11; Madison West, 7-11; Verona, 6-12; Janesville Parker, 2-16; Beloit Memorial, 2-16
