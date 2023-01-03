01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

The Janesville Parker boys basketball team fell in a Big Eight Conference matchup against Madison East 63-59 on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 26 entering the second half of play. East (4-4 overall, 4-2 Big Eight Conference) stepped up on the defensive end and was able to slow Parker’s offense.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you