The Janesville Parker boys basketball team fell in a Big Eight Conference matchup against Madison East 63-59 on Tuesday night.
The game was tied at 26 entering the second half of play. East (4-4 overall, 4-2 Big Eight Conference) stepped up on the defensive end and was able to slow Parker’s offense.
“East’s pressure wore us down in the second half,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “We got sped up on a few possessions and we had a few turnovers.”
East was able to score efficiently behind the arc in the contest, hitting seven 3-point shots.
“Give East credit, they shot the ball better from the perimeter today than I’d seen in their last couple games,” Bredesen said. “When they are hitting 3-pointers combined with their quickness and ability to get in the paint, they are a tough matchup.”
The loss to East was Parker’s third in a row, Leaving the Vikings searching for consistency during games.
“We played better tonight a lot of the game but have to get away from those lulls where we let the other team grab a seven-point lead or when we don’t score for a period of time,” Bredesen said.
Guard Tre Miller and Forward JJ Douglas led the Vikings with 16 points each.
Parker (3-5, 3-3) will travel to Madison La Follette on Thursday.
MADISON EAST 63, JANESVILLE PARKER 59
East (63)—Henderson 15, Atchinson-Rogers 11, Mayes 9, Abdul-Ball 6, Smith Jr. 9, Reynolds 5, Franklin 5, Tucker 3, Yancy 2.