A late surge lifted Middleton High's boys basketball team to a Big Eight Conference victory over Janesville Craig on Thursday.
The host Cardinals outscored the Cougars by 14 points the final five minutes en route to a 60-49 win.
Craig (3-3, 3-2) was outscored 17-2 at the free-throw line for the game.
"The difference in the game was their size and ability to control the glass, along with the free throws," Craig coach Ben McCormick said.
"And we didn't shoot the ball particularly well, either. I thought defensively we played solid. We held them to 60 points, but gave up way too many second-chance points by not getting on the boards."
De'marcus DeValk had a game-high 17 points to lead Craig, which was outscored 20-6 the final five minutes. Carson McCormick added 10.
"We feel like we can play with anybody and we've proven that," McCormick said. "But this is the second straight game that we've gotten beaten badly on the glass.
"We're back at it Saturday against what will be a good Oconomowoc team."
Saturday's nonconference game at Oconomowoc is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.
MIDDLETON 60, CRAIG 49
Craig (49)--Clark 1-0-3; DeValk 8-0-17; Bertagnoli 1-0-2; McCormick 4-0-10; Collins 1-0-2; DeGraaf 3-0-9; Halverson 2-0-5; Tyler 0-1-1; Hughes 0-1-1. Totals: 20-2-49
Middleton (60)--Raffel 3-5-13; Meinholz 2-2-7; Bauer 3-1-7; Fosdick 1-0-2; Zempel 3-8-14; Hurley 6-0-14; Roach 1-1-3. Totals: 19-17-60
Halftime--Middleton 29, Craig 24. Three-point goals--Craig 7 (McCormick 2, DeGraaf 2, DeValk, Halverson, Clark), Middleton 5 (Raffel 2, Hurley 2, Meinholz). Free throws missed--Craig 5, Middleton 2. Total fouls--Craig 17, Middleton 12
