JANESVILLE
The frustrations continue to mount for Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team.
After a 3-0 start to the Big Eight season, the Cougars saw their conference losing streak reach five Thursday night.
And once again, it was a late meltdown that cost them the game.
Madison East used a 12-0 run in the final four minutes to upend Craig 76-68 on Bob Suter Court.
Craig (4-8, 3-5) took its last lead at 46-45 on Hayden Halverson’s jumper with 8:44 to play but could not sustain the momentum.
“We track our stops, and they had nine possessions in a row where they either scored or we fouled,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said of East’s 12-0 run that decided the game. “Before that, we had several stops in a row, and that was when we were able to take the lead.
“And we always talk about giving ourselves a chance at the end, and I thought we were going to do that tonight, but then they go on the run and we don’t answer. That’s what is so frustrating right now. As well as we finished games earlier in the year, we’re not doing that now.”
Craig started fast. The Cougars jumped out to a 15-6 lead with 13:03 left in the first half when Da’Marcus DeValk buried a 3. DeValk led all scorers with 21 points.
East (7-3, 5-2) battled back and eventually took a 31-29 halftime lead. Freshman forward Clevon Easton Jr. led the way for the Purgolders with eight points the first half and a team-high 19 for the game.
East’s Massi Malterer, who came into the game leading the Big Eight in scoring at 27.2 points a game, was held scoreless the first half but finished with 15.
“I thought our guys did a good job on Malterer,” McCormick said. “They bodied him a little bit and frustrated him.
“Easton is the one that really hurt us, especially his penetration.”
Leading 57-56 with 4:01, East put the game away with its 12-0 run. Eight free throws fueled the rally and were a big reason the Purgolders pulled away. East made 25 free throws for the game to only 12 for Craig.
Craig shaved a 13-point deficit down to six with 21 seconds left on Carson McCormick’s 3-pointer, but two Malterer free throws with 18 seconds left sealed it.
The Cougars were scheduled to play Beloit Memorial on Saturday as part of the Big Eight’s Martin Luther King festivities, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Purple Knights’ program. Craig’s next game is Friday at Madison Memorial.
“Our guys continue to play hard and give maximum effort,” McCormick said. “I can’t fault them for that.
“We’ve just got to find a way to finish and get a win.”
EAST 76, CRAIG 68
East (76)—Malterer 5-5-15; Henderson 0-6-6; Easton 7-5-19; Cargile 2-0-6; Fudele 3-3-9; Alidu-Ball 3-1-7; Davis 3-5-14. Totals: 23-25-76
Craig (68)—Clark 3-2-10; DeValk 7-6-21; Bertagnoli 0-1-1; McCormick 2-0-6; Shucha 1-0-2; DeGraaf 3-2-9; Halverson 6-0-13; Tyler 1-1-3; Hughes 1-0-3. Totals: 24-12-68
Halftime—East 31, Craig 29. Three-point goals—East 5 (Davis 3, Cargile 2), Craig 8 (McCormick 2, Clark 2, DeValk, Halverson, Hughes, DeGraaf). Free throws missed—East 10, Craig 8. Total fouls—East 21, Craig 26. Fouled out—Collins