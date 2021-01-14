EDGERTON
The second-longest winning streak in program history came to an end Thursday night for Edgerton High’s boys basketball team.
Gavin Theis scored 30 points to lead visiting Lake Country Lutheran to a 61-54 nonconference win over the Crimson Tide.
Edgerton started the season with 13 straight victories and was two away from tying the program record of 15 in a row set by the 2013-14 team.
Lake Country Lutheran (12-0), ranked second in the state in Division 3, started slowly before taking control against third-ranked Edgerton. The Lightning trailed 6-0 but then went on a 20-1 run to open up a 20-7 lead with 5:58 left in the half.
“That was a good game to play to prepare us for the second half (of the season) and for the playoffs,” Edgerton coach Daryl Fox said. “They’re very good defensively and run some good sets.
“We’ll take a lot out of this and move forward. Even though we’ve got a lot of seniors on the team, there’s still learning to do on how to handle certain situations.”
Edgerton trailed 29-18 at halftime and fell behind 38-26 with 13:13 to play before going on a 9-0 run to get back within striking distance.
Konnor Knauf’s fast-break basket with 10:37 to play capped the run and made it 38-35.
Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, they would get no closer than that the rest of the way.
The Lightning, despite missing 16 free throws in the second half, kept the Tide at bay behind Theis. The senior forward came into the game averaging nine points but finished with a career-high 30. Lake Country Lutheran’s leading scorer Luke Haertle came in averaging 25 points but finished with only five before fouling out.
Leading 45-39, Lake Country went on a 7-0 run to seal the win. Theis hit a turnaround jumper and then buried a 3-pointer on the next possession to push the lead to 52-39 with 6:04 to play.
Senior guard Clayton Jenny, who came into the game seventh in the state in scoring at 28.4 points a game—according to statistics tabulated on wissports.net—led the Crimson Tide with 23.
“We didn’t play our best tonight, but give credit to Lake Country,” Fox said. “Sometimes when shots don’t fall, you have to credit the other team for their defense.
“This game came together kind of last-minute, but I’ll tell you what, playing a game is much better than practicing.”
Edgerton hosts DeForest at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 61, EDGERTON 54
Lake Country (61)—Howard 0-2-2; Haertle 2-0-5; Amack 2-0-6; Nehls 3-2-8; Theis 12-1-30; Lubbers 3-2-10. Totals: 22-8-61
Edgerton (54)—Knauf 2-1-5; Jenny 7-8-23; Hanson 3-2-10; Coombs 3-2-10; Krause 1-0-2; Fox 2-0-4. Totals: 18-13-54
Lake Country Lutheran 29 32—61
Edgerton 18 36—54
3-point goals—Lake Country 9 (Theis 5, Amack 2, Lubbers 2), Edgerton 5 (Hanson 2, Coombs 2, Jenny). Free throws missed—Lake Country 16, Edgerton 7. Total fouls—Lake Country 18, Edgerton 18. Fouled out—Haertle, Fox