Madison La Follette’s defensive pressure was relentless on Thursday night.
And because of that, not even a season-best scoring effort by Jacob Naber, Janesville Parker’s 6-foot-8 senior forward, could lift the Vikings' boys basketball team to victory.
The fifth-ranked Lancers (9-1, 8-0) remained unbeaten in Big Eight Conference play with a 78-66 victory over the Vikings (6-6, 3-5), who got 33 points from Naber.
“La Follette applies a ton of full-court pressure and keeps coming at you,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “They’ve got a lot of guys they can run in and out and keep coming at you.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys, and with that being their first experience in that environment, they were kind of shellshocked,” the coach added.
Still, the Vikings eventually figured out ways to advance the ball and get it in the hands of Naber—whose height and multifaceted attack couldn’t be matched by the Lancers.
“I was really happy with the way he executed tonight,” Bredesen said. “He did a lot of good stuff out of the halfcourt set. He’s playing like he’s one of the best big men in the area. Tonight he diversified, making a couple of outside shots and all his free throws.”
Senior forward JJ Douglas added 23 points and junior guard Tre Miller nine for Parker. La Follette had four double-digit scorers, led by sophomore wing Quinton Lomack with 15 points and senior forwards Kalaan Lee and Camron Yahnke with 12 each.
The Vikings return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday, taking on Madison East at Beloit Memorial High School as part of the Big Eight’s Martin Luther King Day celebration.
LA FOLLETTE 78, PARKER 66
PARKER (66)
Ceesay 1-1-4, Miller 3-1-9, Bass 2-2-6, Skzrypchak 0-2-2, Douglas 5-2-12, Naber 12-9-33. Totals 23-17-66.