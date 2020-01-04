JANESVILLE

Janesville’s Craig’s boys basketball team made things interesting with seventh-ranked and unbeaten Madison La Follette on Saturday night.

The Cougars played well the first half and only trailed by four at the break.

Unfortunately, the second half was all Lancers.

Isaiah Stewart scored 25 points and La Follette used a 15-0 run to start the second half in pulling away for an 80-51 Big Eight Conference victory on Bob Suter Court.

La Follette (7-0, 5-0), which knocked off second-ranked Brookfield Central last week, hurt Craig on the offensive glass and with its speed and athleticism.

“You’re OK if you can withstand some of those spurts that you know are going to happen, and understand that you need to slow the game down when that happens,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that.

“And give them (La Follette) credit. They don’t make it easy to slow the game down with their pressure and the way they can interrupt the passing lanes.”

Craig (5-3, 3-2) trailed 29-25 at half, and when Marshaun Harriel hit a jumper to start the second half, the lead was down to two. The Cougars wouldn’t score again until it was 44-27.

The Lancers got a 3-pointer from Ben Probst to push the lead to 37-27 with 14:34 left and Stewart’s 3 with 13:26 left to play capped off a 15-0 run and made it 44-27. The Cougars would get no closer than 16 points the rest of the way.

Caleb Scoville played well for Craig. The senior finished with 23 points. Angelo Rizzo added 10.

“It doesn’t get any easier for us on Tuesday,” McCormick said of hosting fourth-ranked Madison East. “They’re going to apply the same pressure that La Follette did.

“We’ll take a look at the film and see what we need to do to get better. I certainly can’t fault our effort tonight. The kids played hard.”

LA FOLLETTE 80, CRAIG 51

La Follette (80)—De. Gray 4-2-11; Da. Gray 1-0-2; Stewart 10-0-25; Probst 3-6-13; Prather 4-0-8; Lashore 2-1-6; Cloud 1-5-7; Gibbs 2-3-7; Onyefulumno 0-1-1. Totals: 27-18-80

Craig (51)—Harriel 3-0-6; Scoville 8-7-23; Rizzo 4-2-10; Hughes 1-4-6; Fitzgerald 1-0-2; Halverson 1-0-2; Jahnke 1-0-2. Totals: 19-13-51

Madison La Follette 29 51—80

Janesville Craig 25 26—51

Three-point goals—La Follette 8 (Stewart 5, Probst, Lashore, De. Gray). Free throws missed—La Follette 10, Craig 7. Total fouls—La Follette 18, Craig 24. Fouled out—Clark