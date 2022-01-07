Janesville Craig's boys basketball team had no answer for the speed and athleticism of Madison La Follette on Friday night.
The Lancers broke out to an early-double digit lead and coasted to an 80-62 Big Eight Conference win on Bob Suter Court.
Sixth-ranked La Follette (8-1, 7-0) remained tied for the top spot in the conference along with Middleton.
Craig lost its fourth straight Big Eight game in falling to 4-7 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
The Lancers never trailed and raced out to a 17-2 lead with 12:00 left in the first half. The Cougars never cut the lead under double digits after that.
"Our kids battled, and I was proud of the effort, but we just didn't shoot the ball well enough to bounce back from that early deficit," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "And La Follette really shot the ball, especially the second half. They were 21-for-24 shooting in the paint, and that's something we talked about stopping before the game.
"We were 9-for-32 shooting 3s, and to beat a team as good and quick as La Follette is, we needed more shots to go in."
Craig trailed by 13 at half and saw the deficit reach 17 early in the second half. La Follette led by as many as 22 and put the game away with a 10-0 capped off by two Yahnke free throws that made it 61-39 with 10:02 to play.
De'Marcus DeValk led Craig in scoring with 15 points, all coming in the second half, while Hayden Halverson chipped in 12 and Carson McCormick 10.
Yahnke had 18 to lead a balanced La Follette attack, with Quinton Lomack adding 17 and Arhman Lewis 15.
"Each time I've seen La Follette play, except against Verona, they've started fast and put a lot of pressure on the other team," McCormick said. "And that's what they did to us tonight, too. "