MADISON
For the second straight year, Madison La Follette put an end to Janesville Craig’s boys basketball season.
The second-ranked Lancers’ speed and athleticism were too much for the Cougars on Saturday night.
Derek Gray scored 17 points and Ben Probst added 16 to lead La Follette to a 76-64 win in a WIAA Division 1 regional title game.
Top-seeded La Follette (22-1) plays fifth-seeded Waunakee in a sectional semifinal game Thursday at Verona.
Craig suffered its third loss to La Follette this season and finished 11-13.
Turnovers and rebounding proved to be the Cougars’ demise.
Craig had 21 turnovers for the game and allowed 20 offensive rebounds to La Follette.
“The difference was the offensive glass,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “There were so many times where I thought we had them boxed out really well, and they just went up and got it.
“But we battled and got an 11-point lead down to two or three but just couldn’t get over the hump. A couple shots fall here or there for us, and it’s anyone’s game at the end.”
Craig missed eight of its first nine shots and had 11 turnovers the first half but only trailed by four at the break.
La Follette pushed the lead to 50-39 on Big Eight Conference player of the year Isaiah Stewart’s basket with 11:55 left.
Craig stormed back with a 12-4 run to slice the lead to 54-51 on Caleb Scoville’s drive to the basket with 7:34 to play.
The Cougars stayed within a one-possession game until Juok Riak’s dunk with 3:43 left made it 62-57. Craig got no closer than five after that.
La Follette coach Curtrel Robinson knew his talented team would have its hands full.
“Craig’s got two prolific scorers in 14 (Scoville) and 22 (Angelo Rizzo) and are tough as nails,” Robinson said.
“But we stayed the course throughout, won the rebounding battle, and I thought our depth was key.”
Scoville, a senior, led Craig with 21 points. Senior Connor Clark added 14.
LA FOLLETTE 76, CRAIG 64
Craig (64)—Harriel, 1-3-5; Scoville, 9-3-21; Rizzo, 4-2-10; Clark, 3-5-14; Brown, 2-0-4; Hughes, 4-0-10. Totals: 23-13-64.
La Follette (76)—De. Gray, 6-4-17, Probst, 5-3-16; Prather, 1-0-2; Stewart, 5-3-13; Lashore, 4-0-9; Gibbs, 3-0-6; Riak, 5-3-13. Totals: 29-13-76.
Craig;32;32—64
La Follette;36;40—76
3-point goals—C 5 (Clark 3, Hughes 2), LF 4 (Probst 2, De. Gray, Lashore). Free throws missed—C 5, LF 5. Total fouls—C 17, LF 16.