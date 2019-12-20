JANESVILLE

Janesville Parker’s boys basketball team had no answer for Madison La Follette full-court press Friday night.

The Lancers forced the Vikings into 16 first-half turnovers in opening up a 23-point lead and coasted to a 94-56 Big Eight Conference win.

Parker (2-3, 1-3) missed nine of its first 10 shots and was never in the game.

La Follette (5-0, 4-0), which remained tied for first place in the Big Eight with Sun Prairie, used a 16-0 run in the first six minutes of the game to take control.

“They came out and applied a lot of pressure with their press, and I thought we shied away from that pressure,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “Rather than stepping up and being strong with the ball, it made us really uncomfortable.

“And we knew the press was coming. We worked on it in practice, but obviously, you can’t simulate their speed. They came in and bullied us and imposed their will.”

Parker trailed 7-4, but La Follette rattled off 16 straight points to open up a 23-4 lead with 12:38 to go in the half.

The Vikings got no closer than 13 the rest of the way.

La Follette drained eight 3-pointers the first half, including four from sharpshooter Ben Probst. The senior scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the first half.

Parker went more than five minutes in the first half without a point and trailed 33-13.

The Lancers led by as many as 27 and settled for a 53-30 halftime lead.

“They shot the ball at a really high clip to start the game, and when they do that and can force us into turning the ball over with their press, it makes it really tough,” Bredesen said.

“And what’s really frustrating is that we didn’t react better to the press knowing it was coming. We struggled with it, and it’s not like we’ve never been pressed before.”

The second half was more of the same.

La Follette used a 10-0 run midway through the half to open up a 73-37 lead. The game was close to ending with a running clock as the Lancers came within one point of opening up a 40-point lead.

Brenden Weis led Parker with 15 points. Robert De Long added 12.

Parker plays in the Franklin Tournament next Friday and Saturday.

LA FOLLETTE 94, PARKER 56

La Follette (94)—Probst 6-4-20; Stewart 4-0-10; De. Gray 1-0-2; Da. Gray 7-0-14; Riak 5-0-10; Lashore 6-0-13; Cloud 2-1-6; Gibbs 1-3-5; Risk 0-2-2; Roth 1-2-5; Schlough 0-2-2; Sims 1-0-3; Onyefulumno 1-0-2. Totals: 35-14-94

Parker (56)—Thompson 2-1-6; Biba 3-0-6; Bess 1-0-3; Hartwig 2-5-9; Weis 3-7-15; De Long 3-4-12; Galvan 2-0-5. Totals: 16-17-56

Madison La Follette 53 41—94

Janesville Parker 30 26—56

Three-point goals—La Follette 10 (Probst 4, Stewart 2, Lashore, Roth, Sims, Cloud), Parker 7 (De Long 2, Weis 2, Thompson, Bess, Galvan). Free throws missed—La Follette 5, Parker 8. Total fouls—La Follette 22, Parker 17. Fouled out—Galvan