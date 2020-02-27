JANESVILLE
Ben McCormick asked his players to keep their heads up Thursday night.
Sure, his Janesville Craig boys basketball team had just lost a double-overtime heartbreaker to Madison Memorial to close out the Big Eight Conference regular season.
But that also meant the Cougars had their chances to knock off the team that will be the No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie Sectional when the tournament begins next week.
Craig drew up a perfect in-bounds play to take a two-point lead with less than a minute left in the second overtime. But Spartans senior Kole Kerkhoff buried a long 3-pointer with just over 13 seconds remaining, and that lifted Memorial to a 65-63 victory.
The Spartans finished the regular season with a 17-5 overall record and a 13-5 mark to tie for third place in the Big Eight. Craig, the No. 8 seed in the sectional, finished 10-12 and 7-11.
"I told those guys that I'm not down or depressed," said McCormick, Craig's head coach. "For one, we're heading into a new season where everyone is 0-0. And two, we played well enough to win, and they know that."
Indeed, Craig had its chances in what was a thrilling high school basketball game that featured seven lead changes and four ties in the second half alone.
A couple missed layups might have been the difference for the Cougars. The first one came in regulation when they led 52-49 with less than two minutes left. What could have been a two-possession game instead turned into a tie game at the other end of the floor.
Still, Craig regained a three-point lead until Memorial clawed back in the final 31 seconds. Yakouba Traore Jr. made 1 of 2 free throws with 10 seconds left to tie the game at 55, and junior Angelo Rizzo--who scored a team-high 27 points for the Cougars--saw his long 3-pointer draw only iron at the end of regulation.
"Just a good game," Memorial head coach Steve Collins said. "My best defender was out, the guy who would have guarded Rizzo down the stretch, but we persevered. The sign of a good team is when you persevere even when you don't play your best."
Craig missed a transition layup that would have given it the lead in the first overtime. Memorial ran the floor off the miss and made a layup of its own to go up 59-57.
Craig senior Connor Clark (12 points) made a pair of free throws with 13.2 seconds left to tie it, and Traore's shot attempt in the lane at the buzzer missed.
"It was a great high school basketball game," McCormick said. "Both teams competed. Both teams hit big shots."
Perhaps the two biggest came late in the second overtime. Craig called a timeout with 41.8 seconds left to draw up a baseline out-of-bounds play to senior Caleb Scoville. He slashed to the rim and made a layup to go up 63-61 and give him 19 points on the night.
Memorial worked the ball on its possession until Kerkhoff sagged off the 3-point arc and buried a deep shot to take the lead.
"Give him credit, because we were there," McCormick said. "It was just a really good shot."
On Craig's possession to try and regain the lead, the Cougars turned the ball over attempting to feed Scoville slashing to the paint. JR Mitchell made a free throw for Memorial to make it 65-63 with just over 2 seconds remaining, and the Cougars did not get a good look at the buzzer.
Kyle Yu, who came off the bench for Memorial because he was out sick this week, scored 30 points, while Traore had 16 and Kerkhoff 10.
Craig will be back at home next Friday when it hosts ninth-seeded Madison West in a regional semifinal game.
"Our guys are super positive," McCormick said. "We believe we're playing good basketball, and if we clean up a couple little things, we have a chance to win a couple games."
MEMORIAL 65, CRAIG 63 (2OT)
Memorial (65)--Mitchell 0-2-2, Collins 1-0-3, Traore 6-4-16, Younk 2-0-4, Kerkhoff 4-0-10, Yu 10-5-30. Totals: 23-11-65.
Craig (63)--Harriel 1-1-3, Scoville 6-5-19, Rizzo 11-0-27, Clark 4-2-12, Hughes 1-0-2. Totals: 23-8-63.
Madison Memorial;21;34;4;6--65
Janesville Craig;20;35;4;4--63
3-point goals--MM 8 (Yu 5, Kerkhoff 2, Collins), JC 9 (Rizzo 5, Scoville 2, Clark 2). Free throws missed--MM 6, JC 3. Total fouls--MM 12, JC 14. Fouled out--Scoville.