Jordan Johnson was on a mission Tuesday night.
The Elkhorn High senior point guard poured in 47 points in the Elks' 77-68 nonconference win over Greenfield.
Elkhorn (9-10) built a 46-28 halftime lead.
ELKHORN 77, GREENFIELD 68
Greenfield (68)--Compton 2-5-10; Carter 5-0-13; Jimenez 10-1-22; Reed 3-0-6; Joseph 2-0-4; Ferguson 3-1-8; Juarez 1-0-3; Williams 1-0-2. Totals: 27-7-68
Elkhorn (77)--Johnson 17-5-47; Davey 4-2-11; Bestul 3-0-9; Etten 1-0-2; Christensen 1-1-4; Nickelsen 0-2-2; Stebnitz 1-0-2. Totals: 27-10-77
Greenfield;28;40--68
Elkhorn;46;31--77
3-point goals--Greenfield 7 (Carter 3, Compton, Jimenez, Juarez, Ferguson), Elkhorn 13 (Johnson 8, Bestul 3, Davey, Christensen). Free throws missed--Greenfield 5, Elkhorn 6. Total fouls--Greenfield 10, Elkhorn 12
- Badger 51, Delavan-Darien 46—Ty McGreevy scored 10 of his 18 points in the second half to help Badger down visiting Delavan-Darien.
Tyler Deleskiewicz added 11 points and Elijah Giovingo added 10 for the Badgers (2-19).
Delavan-Darien’s Calvin Lumkes led all scorers with 20 points. Erik Cesarz added 14 for the Comets (4-10).
BADGER 51, DELAVAN-DARIEN 46
Delavan-Darien (46)—McCann, 2-0-5; Freitag, 1-0-3; Miek, 1-0-2; Jordan, 1-0-2; Lumkes, 9-0-20; Cesarz, 7-0-14. Totals: 21-0-46.
Badger (51)—McGreevy, 6-3-18; Giovingo, 5-0-10; McCarron, 1-5-8; Maloney, 1-0-2; Deleskiewicz, 4-3-11; Buntrock, 1-0-2. Totals: 18-11-51.
Delavan-Darien;18;28—46
Badger;21;30—51
3-point goals—DD 4 (McCann, Freitag, Lumkes 2), B 4 (McGreevy 3, McCarron). Free throws missed—DD 4, B 6. Total fouls—DD 17, B 13. Fouled out—Cesarsz.
- Fort Atkinson 58, Whitewater 44—Junior Drew Evans scored 20 points to lead nine Fort Atkinson scorers in the Blackhawks win.
Evans scored 13 of his points in the second half when the hosts pulled away from a 28-27 halftime lead to improve to 9-3.
Jake Martin led the Whippets (7-11) with 15 points.
FORT ATKINSON 58, WHITEWATER 44
Whitewater (44)—Martin, 6-3-15; Grosinske, 3-0-7; Zimdars, 2-2-7; C. Brown, 2-4-8; S. Brown, 1-0-3; Nickels, 1-2-4. Totals: 15-11-44.
Fort Atkinson (58)—Fenner, 0-2-2; Glisch, 3-2-8; Baker, 1-3-5; Cosson, 4-1-9; Buchta, 1-2-4; Wixom, 1-3-5; Kees, 1-0-3; Opperman, 0-2-2; Evans, 9-2-20. Totals: 20-17-58.
Whitewater;27;17—44
Fort Atkinson;28;30—58
3-point goals—W 3 (Grosinske, Zimdars, S. Brown), FA 1 (Kees). Free throws missed—W 7, FA 10. Total fouls—W 17, FA 19.