ELKHORN
Jordan Johnson walked onto his home court for warmups before his team’s game with Westosha Central sporting bright purple shoes.
Once the game started, the Falcons saw nothing but a purple streak surging up and down the court.
Johnson racked up 15 of his game-high 28 points in the second half to lead Elkhorn past Westosha Central 61-52 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final Saturday night.
Nick Brown also had 13, while Eric Van Dyke added 10 to help Elkhorn earn its third consecutive regional championship.
Elkhorn plays Waukesha West on Thursday in a sectional semifinal at Westosha Central High School.
“Waukesha West has a really good player and plays in a very tough conference,” Elkhorn coach Josh Skatrud said. “But we’ll be ready to play.”
The Falcons were also ready to make their move in the second half with a quick 7-0 run to turn a 30-23 halftime deficit into a 30-30 tie.
The game remained close for the next few minutes before Mason Buelow came off the bench with a steal and breakaway layup, followed by a wide-open 3-pointer to give the Elks a 41-36 lead with just less than 10 minutes to play.
“I don’t have as much skill, but I know I can bring energy to the team,” Buelow said. “I have been left open a lot this year and haven’t hit many, so it felt good to finally hit a three.”
The Elks never relinquished the lead after Buelow’s clutch baskets.
“In these big games, you need guys to step up and make plays that don’t normally make,” Skatrud said. “Good for Mason who is a great kid and hard worker who made two big plays tonight.”
The Elks then leaned on a more familiar source for big plays the rest of the way. Johnson dazzled the crowd with a tough stepback jumper followed by a three-point play to give the Elks a 49-39 lead.
Central guard Kenny Garth tried to ignite a late-game spurt with 6 straight points to cut it 55-49 with 1:28.
But Johnson quickly answered with nifty drive and finger roll layup to help seal the victory.
“Westosha is our rival and its always a fun game,” said Johnson whose team knocked off Central in the sectional semifinals ono their way to state tournament berth last season. “In the second half my teammates saw me open and I just had to go to work.”
Johnson went to work from the opening tip sinking consecutive triples to give the Elks a 13-5 lead.
Van Dyke and Brown helped the Elks maintain the lead with 15 first-half points, en route to a 30-23 lead.
Westosha drew even once in the second half but couldn’t hit enough baskets to keep up with Brown’s big game.
“With a kid like a Jordan who is saw talented offensively, it’s nice to have that luxury of a kid who can make plays,” Skatrud said. “He just is saw explosive and creative that he just seems to find a way.”
Johnson and the Elks will need to find a way to get past Waukesha West to keep their aspirations of a second straight state tournament berth.
ELKHORN 61, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 52
Central (52)--Griffin 2-5-10, Hinze 2-2-7, Garth 4-5-15, Rose 5-2-12, Bell 1-0-2, McMillian 1-1-3, Simmons 0-2-2. Totals: 15-17-52.
Elkhorn (61)--Johnson 12-1-28, Van Dyke 3-3-10, Davey 0-2-2, Stebnitz 0-3-3, Brown 3-6-13, Buelow 2-0-5. Totals: 20-15-61.
Central;23;29--52
Elkhorn;30;31--61
3-point goals--WC 5 (Garth 3, Hinze, Griffin), E (Brown 3, Davey, Brown Buelow). Free throws missed--WC 5, E 6. Total fouls--C 19, E 17.