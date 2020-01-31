ELKHORN
Jordan Johnson leads the Southern Lakes Conference in scoring at 22.7 points per game.
That average is going shoot up after Friday night's dazzling performance.
The Elkhorn Area High junior point guard scored 35 points and dished out a number of no-look passes for easy baskets in the Elks' 83-46 drubbing of Waterford in an SLC boys basketball game.
Johnson was so dominating that he had 25 points at halftime to only 20 total for Waterford. Elkhorn led 45-20.
The victory moved Elkhorn to 12-3 overall, and it remains tied for first place with Westosha Central at 8-1 in the Southern Lakes.
Johnson was hot from the start. He hit five of his first six shots and scored the team's first 13 points. Elkhorn led 13-4 with 13:34 left in the half.
"We've really been pushing in practice to move the ball more, play more up-tempo and find the open man, and tonight, my teammates found me early," Johnson said.
"But it's not about me. It's about this team and continuing to work hard each day with my teammates and keep pushing through."
Leading 21-8, Elkhorn went on a 9-0 to all but put the game away in extending the lead to 30-8 with 7:49 left in the half.
Waterford (9-6, 5-4) got no closer than 20 the rest of the way.
Elkhorn hit 16 of 32 shot attempts in the first half, and its full-court trapping defense forced 11 Waterford turnovers.
The lead eventually grew to 40 in the second half, with the final two minutes played with a running clock.
The Elks have now won five straight games, and head coach Josh Skatrud said Johnson's play is key but not the only reason his team is rolling.
"For some reason, we just seem to be clicking a little better now offensively," Skatrud said. "We figured some things out, and it really started when we started playing more up-tempo.
"Defensively, we had some guys start buying in and that has made a big difference. With the weapons we have offensively, and with our ability to spread the floor, it makes us pretty hard to stop."
Nick Brown added 20 points for Elkhorn, and with Skatrud able to clear his bench for the last five or six minutes, 10 different players scored.
The Elks play a nonconference game at Monona Grove on Tuesday.
ELKHORN 83, WATERFORD 46
Waterford (46)--Glembin 2-0-5; Hancock 1-0-2; Karpinski 4-0-8; Chart 2-0-4; Graham 1-0-2; Brekke 3-0-8; Roegner 1-0-2; Riska 3-0-9; Esch 1-0-3; Kempken 1-0-2; Deaton 0-1-1. Totals: 19-1-46
Elkhorn (83)--Johnson 14-4-35; De. Davey 2-0-5; Brown 7-2-20; Van Dyke 1-2-4; Stebnitz 1-0-2; Dr. Davey 2-0-4; Franz 3-0-6; Buelow 1-0-2; Ahler 1-0-2; Schoeneberg 1-0-3. Totals: 33-8-83
Waterford;20;26--46
Elkhorn;45;38--83
3-point goals--Waterford 7 (Riska 3, Brekke 2, Esch, Glembin), Elkhorn 9 (Brown 4, Johnson 3, Schoeneberg, Dr. Davey). Free throws missed--Waterford 1, Elkhorn 3. Total fouls--Waterford 11, Elkhorn 11