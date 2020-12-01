Janesville Parker’s boys basketball team had no answer for Clayton Jenny on Tuesday night.
The Edgerton High senior point guard had 33 points and led an offensive explosion in the second half as the Crimson Tide rallied for a 77-70 nonconference win in the season-opening game for both teams.
Edgerton trailed 35-27 at half but erupted for 50 points in the final 18 minutes.
Edgerton coach Daryl Fox said Jenny’s composure and leadership were the difference down the stretch.
“Clayton simply refused to lose,” Fox said. “When we got down in double digits the second half, Clayton kind of took things over and let his teammates know that there was a lot of game left.
“And once we turned up our defensive pressure, that led to opportunities on the offensive end for us. We made them uncomfortable on offense, something we didn’t do a very good job of the first half. And they missed some free throws, too.”
Parker, which missed 11 of 24 free throws, took a 55-41 lead with 11:43 to play on Ethan Thompson’s free throw. The Vikings then went cold, scoring 15 points in the last 11 minutes.
“We did a pretty good job of running our offense the first 28 minutes or so, but then we just stopped for some reason the last eight minutes,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “Our shot selection wasn’t very good at the end, we missed way too many free throws and turned the ball over way too much.
“Jenny had a really nice game for them. He hit some tough shots, and I don’t think he missed a free throw.”
Indeed Jenny, a UW-Platteville recruit, made all 11 of his free-throw attempts and had 17 points in the second half. Drew Hanson added 13 for the Tide.
Robert DeLong paced Parker with 21 points. Brenden Weis finished with 15 and Jacob Naber added 14 off the bench.
Parker is at Mount Horeb on Friday and at East Troy on Saturday.
EDGERTON 77, PARKER 70Parker (70)—Galvan 1-0-3; Thompson 2-5-10; DeLong 8-2-21; Hartwig 3-1-7; Naber 6-2-14; Weis 5-3-15. Totals:25-13-70
Edgerton (77)—Knauf 4-1-9; Jenny 10-11—33; Hanson 4-3-13; Coombs 3-4-11; Krause 1-0-2; Fox 2-5-9. Totals: 24-24-28
Janesville Parker 35 35—70
Edgerton 27 50-77
3-point goals—Parker 7 (DeLong 3, Weis 2, Thompson, Galvan), Edgerton 5 (Jenny 2, Hanson 2, Coombs). Free throws missed—Parker 11, Edgerton 4. Total fouls—Parker 19, Edgerton 17. Fouled out—Thompson, Fox.