JANESVILLE
Ryan Roth grew up in Janesville when local high school basketball success was the norm.
The 2003 Janesville Craig High School graduate wants those days to return.
He is taking that task seriously as head of the Janesville Basketball Association.
“Basketball is very important to me,” said Roth. “I would like to see it come back to where we should be.”
Roth and the JBA have arranged for two former University of Wisconsin standouts to conduct youth basketball camps at Janesville Craig and Parker high schools in the next two months.
Sam Dekker, a Sheboygan native who still lives there, will conduct a camp at Craig High on July 27-28.
Josh Gasser will conduct a one-day skills camp at Parker High on Aug. 13.
The camps are part of Roth’s plan to develop the city’s younger players.
“It doesn’t have to be a big ordeal,” Roth said about making summer camps available. “Let’s just use these two (high school) facilities.”
The late Tony Huml started the JBA. Roth took over as president of the organization about 13 months ago after joining the organization and coaching his son. During the COVID-19 pandemic, several members of the JBA board left their positions.
That forced the remaining members to decide whether to keep JBA alive or dissolving and donating the existing funds to charity.
Roth volunteered to take over.
“From that point on, it’s been go, go, go,” he said.
Janesville teams had regular success
Roth grew up in an era when Janesville basketball teams made regular appearances in the state tournament.
Parker girls teams made 11 appearances at state from 1990 to 2006. The Vikings won state championships in 2000 and 2001.
The Craig boys team qualified for the state tournament eight times between 1980 and 2000.
But that success has dried up to the present. No Janesville basketball team has made it to the Division 1 state tournament since the Vikings’ 2006 girls team.
The Craig girls program has had the most recent success, going 48-25 during the past three seasons.
Parker girls teams are just 17-63 the past four seasons, including 5-38 the past two.
Roth aims to increase basketball success at the high school level with a solid youth program.
The middle school players play summer league ball under the guidance of the coaches they will play for in high school.
Ryan has spend many hours in gymnasiums.
Roth’s mother, Jayme, coached the Janesville Craig girls team from 1995-97, with Ryan keeping statistics on the bench. His uncle, Kevin Speth, played on the 1991 Craig state tournament team, and his brother, Alex—who now coaches the JBA middle school summer program—played on Craig’s 2005 team that was a win away from the state tournament.
“I’ve gone to thousands of games (in that span),” Roth said. “It’s really tough for me to go back and not have the same level of interest.”
Local facilities utilized
Roth wants to utilize the fieldhouses at Craig and Parker as much as possible for summer programs.
“Find another area that has two fieldhouses that really go unused in the summertime,” Roth said.
The JBA have held three skill camps since May for 152 players.
Roth attempted to get La Crosse native, UW standout and likely NBA first-round draft pick Johnny Davis to conduct a camp here in July.
“But with his draft schedule and being in L.A., he had a very, very limited window of time,” Roth said. “He is only able to make it to La Crosse for a couple of days.”
Roth then turned his attention to two other UW products, Dekker and Gasser.
Dekker is conducting a camp in Wilmot on July 16-17. Roth contacted the organizer of that camp, John Hyland of Pro Start Sports, which runs camps for various sports throughout the nation. For example, Kenosha native and starting Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Gavin Lux has baseball camps in the Kenosha area through Hyland.
Each of the planned camps require a fee, but Roth said if parents or guardians cannot afford them, he will attempt to work something out.
“Basketball should not be about money,” Roth said. “It’s for everybody.”
The camps are just part of Roth’s plans to rejuvenate the local interest. He also is looking to revive the Parker Westside 3-on-3 basketball tournament Sunday, Aug. 14.
“And, fingers crossed, we can get enough people back to for a Parker alumni girls basketball game on Saturday night (Aug. 13),” Roth said. “And there’s no reason Craig couldn’t do it for boys.”
Whether its girls or boys—or both—Roth and JBA want to get Janesville back into the state tournament fields and is starting at the ground level.