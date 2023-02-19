Janesville Parker claimed its third victory in a row Friday in a 65-63 overtime win over Beloit Memorial in Big Eight boys basketball. The Vikings played without Sam Bess and Gavyn Novak.
"We told the kids things didn't go how we wanted them to earlier this year," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "But (we're) really proud of these kids to battle through adversity and get our third win in a row. So much toughness being shown."
With the game tied at 59 near the end of the game, Parker (7-15 overall, 7-11 Big Eight) had the ball to close out the game. Kaden Babbitt turned the ball over, giving the Purple Knights (4-18, 2-16) the last possession of regulation. Parker's defense held strong a contested a long field goal from Beloit Memorial which sent the game into overtime.
In overtime, Parker guard Tre Miller hit an early 3-pointer to give the Vikings the lead. Miller scored 20 points in the contest.
With one minute remaining in overtime, Beloit had a one-point lead. Babbitt was fouled on the other end and missed both of his free throws. After Beloit rebounded the ball, Babbitt stole an outlet pass in transition and got a layup on the other end.
The Purple Knights' missed their next shot and Miller was fouled after. He went 1-for-2 at the line setting up one last attempt for Beloit. Parker's defense held strong, a contested a Beloit 3-pointer that missed and sealed its win.
"Lots of toughness from our guys," Bredesen said. "We could have went away but did not. (We) took Beloit's best shot and perservered."
J.J. Douglas scored 14 points, Jeff Rowin scored a career high 11 and Babbitt added 10. Just as importantly, the Vikings held Beloit's Rico Yarbrough to just 19 points three nights after he poured in 61 against Madison La Follette.
"I'm proud of my juniors who have grown up all year," Bredesen said. "Huge play from Kaden Babbitt to give us the lead after two missed free throws. Two big hoops in regulation from Paul Kim and Jeff Rowin with a career high 11."
JANESVILLE PARKER 65, BELOIT MEMORIAL 63
Janesville Parker (65)—Miller 20, Douglas 14, Rowin 11, Babbitt 10, Skzrypchak 6, Kim 4.
Beloit Memorial (63)—Yarbrough 19, Farr 14, Cousins 13, Hereford 9, Denu 4, Karl 2, Garrett 2.
West Allis Hale 84, Janesville Parker 68—The Vikings fell in a nonconference game on Saturday and struggled to defend the Huskies' outside shooting. Hale (13-10, 7-8 Greater Metro) hit 16 3-pointers in the game.
"Hale shot lights out," Bredesen said. "We knew that was their game. Early in the first half we were slow closing out and they made us pay."
The Huskies' 6-foot-3 guard Danny Staskunas scored 23 points and hit seven 3-pointers against Parker.
"We got caught going under screens on Staskunas, lost him in transition and he was super efficient shooting the 3-pointer," Bredesen said.
Parker's Miller led all scorer's with 31 points.
"Tre Miller continues to play great," Bredesen said. "He scored well on the perimeter today and going to the rim. It's been a fantastic week for him."
Douglas scored 15 points in the game and Babbitt chipped in 11.
"We continued to get good contributions from junior Guard Kaden Babbitt against Beloit and Hale," Bredesen said. "We've put a lot on his shoulders to handle the ball along with Tre and he is responding to that challenge with positive growth."
On Thursday, Parker will travel to Sun Prairie West.
WEST ALLIS HALE 84, JANESVILLE PARKER 68
West Allis Hale (84)—Staskunas 23, Peters 20, Ustruck 16, Suleiman 11, Johnson 6, Rathell 3, Hayes 3, Graff 2.