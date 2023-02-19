01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Janesville Parker claimed its third victory in a row Friday in a 65-63 overtime win over Beloit Memorial in Big Eight boys basketball. The Vikings played without Sam Bess and Gavyn Novak.

"We told the kids things didn't go how we wanted them to earlier this year," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "But (we're) really proud of these kids to battle through adversity and get our third win in a row. So much toughness being shown."

