JVG_221115_PARKPREV01
Buy Now

Janesville Parker coach Matt Bredesen will lean on guard Tre Miller and other returning players in the 2022-23 season.

 Anthony Wahl

While Janesville Parker has lost leading scorer Jacob Naber from last season’s squad, the Vikings boast several returning varsity players to carry them through the 2022-23 campaign.

“We returned four kids that played significant minutes (and) all of them started,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “And then we returned three other guys that were on the varsity roster last year, as well. So experience is kind of a strong suit. ... And we’ll have to have some guys pick up for Jake Naber.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you