While Janesville Parker has lost leading scorer Jacob Naber from last season’s squad, the Vikings boast several returning varsity players to carry them through the 2022-23 campaign.
“We returned four kids that played significant minutes (and) all of them started,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “And then we returned three other guys that were on the varsity roster last year, as well. So experience is kind of a strong suit. ... And we’ll have to have some guys pick up for Jake Naber.”
Naber, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 20.7 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior. The Vikings also lost starting guard Jameel Ceesay.
Guard Tre Miller is one of the key returnees for Parker (15-13 overall in 2021-22, 8-10 in Big Eight play) after averaging 17.3 points and 3.3 assists last season.
“Tre was our leader last year, so it’s nice when you have a point guard who was a two-year starter,” Bredesen said. “Last year, he played more minutes than anybody else we had, including Naber. So he’s just an extension of us (the coaching staff) on the floor. He’s a floor general (and) he’s a leader.”
Other returning starters include 6-foot-5 forward JJ Douglas and 6-3 forward Sam Bess. After a stellar football season, Douglas will now shift his talents to the court after averaging 8.4 points and a conference-leading 10.5 rebounds per game. Bess scored 12.5 points per game and grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game as a junior.
In addition to the returning starters, Bredesen is eager to see how a deeper bench will help his team’s offense stay on track when the leading scorers have an off night.
“We got scoring out of Naber, Trey and Sam Bess and sometimes from JJ here and there, (but) he just was a rebounding monster,” Bredesen said. “But besides that, we didn’t have any scoring last year that was very (consistent). We’d have two points here and four points there. I think this year, we got a lot of guys with potential to chip in the eight- to 12-point range on a regular basis.”
Potential contributors include Kadin Babbitt, Keegan Skzrypchak, Antoine Jarrett, Jeff Rowin, Gavyn Novak and Paul Kim.
With Miller running the floor with some talented players and an experienced bench, Parker has a shot to compete in the Big East Conference every single night.
“Our goal is going to be to go out and compete every night and let what happens happen,” Bredesen said. “I hate to sit here and set goals for wins, but I think this is one of those teams that every time we step on the floor, we can win.”
The Vikings will have to take on tough competition from Madison La Follette, Middleton, Madison Memorial and Sun Prairie West, and while they played well at home last year, the Vikings will have to improve on the road to climb the league standings.
“We were 4-11 on the road and obviously where we want to be we want to be, we want to be able to carry on that consistency on the road,” Bredesen said. “It’s great to be that good at home. But we need to be a little better on the road.”
Parker will begin their season at home against Kenosha Bradford on Saturday, Nov. 26. Its first conference game will be a home matchup with Verona on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.