Janesville Parker’s boys basketball team welcomed a new program-leading scorer this season and banded together to play its best ball at the end of the year.

Senior guard Tre Miller scored his 1,013th career point this season to put him atop of the Vikings’ record book. He not only because the program’s highest leading scorer in history, but he also set the single-game record with 45 points against Madison West in February.

Janesville Parker’s Tre Miller looks for an angle past Janesville Craig’s Lance Thomas during the second half of a Big Eight Conference game at Craig High School in December.
Janesville Parker’s J.J. Douglas scores against crosstown rival Janesville Craig at Parker High School in January.
Janesville Parker’s Kadin Babbitt scores on a shot in the paint during a home game against Madison West in January.
