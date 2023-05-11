Janesville Parker is hosting a slew of basketball camps and activities throughout the summer.
The schools will host weekly skill sessions for middle and high school students, along with youth camps for both boys and girls. Highlighting the summer is a camp hosted by former Wisconsin Badger Brian Butch on June 16.
"I am looking forward to getting basketball back on the map on the West Side of Janesville and am excited to help athletes to develop in our area," Parker girls varsity coach Ryan Tyrrell said. "Athletes, especially girls, need to see what awesome opportunities are being offered on the West Side at Parker High School.
"The coaching staff is doing as much as possible (while following WIAA rules), continuing to help basketball grow and develop at Parker High School. I am very proud of our programs."
Parker's youth camp days will take place on July 24, 26 and 27 with Parker's girls basketball staff and players.
Weekly training for middle schoolers will be from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting June 13. Weekly training for new freshman at Parker High School will take place at the same time and days, along with an additional session on Thursdays at 9-9:45 a.m.
The camp hosted by Butch will be co-ed. There will be two sessions, one for kids in kindergarten through fourth grade running from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and another for those in fifth grade and up running from 1-4 p.m.
"I am hoping to see people from all local communities in attendance," Tyrrell said. "Brian does a great job running a variety of skills sessions in Appleton. I was thrilled to recruit Brian to come down and run a satellite skills camp at Parker High School."