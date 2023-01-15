01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Janesville Parker dropped a tight contest Saturday in the Big Eight’s Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase against Milwaukee Riverside at Madison College. With a second left on the clock, Parker missed the first free throw in a one-and-one opportunity and lost the nonconference game 59-57.

The score was close throughout and the lead changed hands several times. Both teams held seven-point leads at times, but the winner wasn’t decided until the final second of the contest.

