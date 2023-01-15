Janesville Parker dropped a tight contest Saturday in the Big Eight’s Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase against Milwaukee Riverside at Madison College. With a second left on the clock, Parker missed the first free throw in a one-and-one opportunity and lost the nonconference game 59-57.
The score was close throughout and the lead changed hands several times. Both teams held seven-point leads at times, but the winner wasn’t decided until the final second of the contest.
“(It was a) really back-and-forth game that was usually a two- or three-point game throughout,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “We have done a nice job of getting ourselves in position to win games. We need to find a way to finish those games as coaches and players. The positive (is that) we’re playing really hard and executing well enough to be in position to win.”
J.J. Douglas led the Vikings (4-8 overall, 4-5 Big Eight) with 22 points.
“J.J. continues to be really good, physical and scoring around the rim,” Bredesen said. “(He has) really taken a lot of positive steps on offense.”
Guard Tre Miller scored 20 points for Parker. The Vikings played hard but couldn’t capitalize when scoring opportunities arose.
“We left too many points on the board, missing 10 free throws and multiple layups,” Bredesen said. “(We) can’t fault our effort and energy, (we) just need to find a way to execute more efficiently at times.”
It was a tough time for the Vikings to take on Riverside (4-8, 3-4 Milwaukee City). Back from injury after Christmas, Riverside guard Jeremiah Brown has helped lead the Tigers to four wins in their last five games. Brown led all scorers with 24 points in the contest.
After the loss, Parker will host Sun Prairie West at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
“(I’m) proud of these guys (with) the effort and energy they are bringing,” Bredesen said. “With half the season left, (there are) lots of chances to improve.”