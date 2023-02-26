A second-half lead wasn’t enough for Janesville Parker to close out Middleton in a conference boys basketball game on Friday. The Cardinals won 62-53.
The Vikings were strong defensively in the post and forced Middleton’s lengthy roster to take tough shots whenever they were in the paint.
“We did a pretty good job doubling in the paint and forcing them to finish through contact,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “(That) gave them some issues.”
The Vikings battled back after a first-half deficit and found themselves down by just six points nearing the end of the game.
“We battled throughout the game but gave up some offensive second-chances after we had cut it to six,” Bredesen said. “We have to do a better job on weak-side box-outs. Middleton has so much size and length that it just wears on you, and it gave them a couple more opportunities.”
Middleton’s 6-foot-10 forward Will Garlock led all players in scoring with 17 points.
Parker was led by Tre Miller and J.J. Douglas, who each scored 14 points. Sam Bess scored 13.
The Vikings will travel to Sun Prairie West on Monday to close out their regular season. Bredesen hopes to see fewer turnovers in the season finale.
“We continue to play hard and compete,” Bredesen said. “(We) just have some untimely turnovers.”