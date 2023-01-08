JANESVILLE—A disjointed, foul-filled second half sent Janesville Parker to its fifth consecutive defeat Saturday afternoon at Parker High.
The Vikings and Madison West were called for a combined 51 foul calls and took 77 combined free-throw attempts in the Regents' 77-70 victory.
West defended the perimeter well in the early going to take away open shots from Vikings shooters. Parker adjusted and leaned on junior forward J.J. Douglas and senior guard Tre Miller to find ways to score in the paint.
The team’s effort to work inside paid off as they drew fouls and got into the bonus. Parker (3-7 overall, 3-5 Big Eight) made 15 of 16 free throws in the first half.
Douglas drew several foul calls on offensive rebounds and put-back attempts. Miller played hard and sacrificed his body on several plays when crashing to the rim from the top of the key. Miller also went on a personal 6-0 run with four made free throws and a layup to give Parker a 27-26 lead in the first half.
The Regents (2-7, 1-5) didn't back down, trading the lead with Parker throughout the first half. The Vikings had a slight edge at halftime, 35-32, and the game was primed to be a battle to the end.
In the second half, the officials called 15 fouls on Parker, and West had 27 free-throw attempts. During one passage of play that started with the Regents leading 52-50, they benefited from a series of calls that helped them build their lead.
First, West's Ezra Liggon made all three free throws after he was fouled shooting a 3. West got another pair of freebies on its next possession, then Douglas got whistled for another shooting foul even though he appeared to be in legal, vertical guarding position.
Now down 58-50, the Vikings were eager to get out of their scoring slump, but West put on a full-court press and created turnovers. With foul calls coming on nearly every possession for the last 10 minutes of the contest, it was too much to overcome for the Vikings.
“It's very difficult to win when they're on the free-throw line the entire second half,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “We made mistakes, we fouled and we have to find a way to defend better. Right now, we're not where we need to be defensively. Then they shot 35 free throws in the second half, which is unheard of. We just simply can't put them there that much.”
After five straight losses, the Vikings will look to right the ship against Beloit Memorial at home on Thursday.
MADISON WEST 77, JANESVILLE PARKER 70
West (77)—Mosley 2-6-10, Wilson 9-5-23, C. Liggon 5-1-14, E. Liggon 3-12-21, Nicholas 0-3-3, Pender 2-0-4. Totals 22-27-77.
Parker (70)—Babbitt 1-0-2, Kim 0-3-3, Miller 6-9-23, Douglas 6-15-27, Bess 5-2-13, Skzrypchak 0-2-2. Totals 18-31-70.
Halftime—Parker 35, West 32. 3-point goals—West 4 (C. Liggon 3, E. Liggon), Parker 3 (Miller 2, Bess). Missed free throws—West 11, Parker 8. Team fouls—West 26, Parker 25.
