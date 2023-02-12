01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Janesville Parker’s boys basketball finally made the plays it needed to Saturday afternoon to upset Madison La Follette and end a seven-game losing streak.

Keegan Skrzypchak made a key 3-point shot and JJ Douglas split a pair of double-bonus free throws in the final minute, and the Vikings (5-14 overall, 5-11 Big Eight) forced a Lancers 3-point miss as time ran out to beat the No. 7-ranked team in Division 1 in the WisSports coaches poll 71-68.

