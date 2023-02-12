Janesville Parker’s boys basketball finally made the plays it needed to Saturday afternoon to upset Madison La Follette and end a seven-game losing streak.
Keegan Skrzypchak made a key 3-point shot and JJ Douglas split a pair of double-bonus free throws in the final minute, and the Vikings (5-14 overall, 5-11 Big Eight) forced a Lancers 3-point miss as time ran out to beat the No. 7-ranked team in Division 1 in the WisSports coaches poll 71-68.
Douglas finished with 13 points and 20 rebounds and channeled his wide receiver skills to go up high and catch an inbound pass before getting fouled to draw the late free throws.
Tre Miller led Parker with 26 points.
“We did a great job handling the 1-3-1 (zone defense) tonight,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “Tre hit shots early and that gave us momentum.”
During the seven-game skid that preceded the Vikings’ win, they lost three games by four points or fewer and were tied with La Follette at 65 before Skrzypchak’s 3 with 25 seconds left.
Another Parker basket put the Vikings up by five, but La Follette’s Mason Kleinsmith made a 3 to get the Lancers (13-5, 12-5) back within a possession at 70-68. That’s when Douglas made his free throw and La Follette’s potential game-winning shot was off the mark.
“We’d been in position a lot with leads this year and haven’t finished like we wanted to, but today was a really good job by our guys making plays against a really good opponent, who had just beaten Middleton,” which had been undefeated, Bredesen said. “Potentially the last home game for the seniors was a great outcome.”
The Vikings have two Big Eight road games next on the schedule, at Madison West at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and at Beloit Memorial at the same time Friday.
JANESVILLE PARKER 71, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 68
Janesville Parker (71)—Miller 26, Bess 14, Douglas 13, Skrzypchak 11, Babbitt 3, Novak 2, Kim 2. Totals 71.
Madison La Follette (68)—Kleinsmith 30, Cooke 12, T. Riak 9, Lomack 8, R. Riak 6, Arkin. Totals 68.