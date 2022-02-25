Janesville Parker boys basketball coach Matt Bredesen rode home from Thursday’s 74-64 loss to Madi-son East both pleased and a little worried.
He was pleased with the way his Vikings (12-12 overall, 8-10 Big Eight Conference) battled back from a rough start to trim East’s margin to seven points midway through the second half of the regular-season finale.
He was equally pleased with the progress sophomore forward J.J. Douglas has shown late in the sea-son. Douglas tallied 19 points and hit double digits in rebounds—and the 6-foot-5 forward even made a pair of 3-point shots.
“He has been more and more productive later in the year. He’s made a lot of progress,” Bredesen said. “He’s finishing around the rim, and tonight he stepped out and made a couple of shots.”
Parker’s leader, 6-8 senior Jake Naber, led the way with 24 points.
What worries Bredesen, though, is the knee-to-knee collision junior point guard Tre Miller had with an East player midway through the first half. Miller struggled after the incident and spent most of the second half on the bench, finishing with seven points.
“He had to sit out the majority of the second half. The trainer says it’s a bruise. We hope he’s all right for next week,” Bredesen said.
The Vikings open WIAA Division 1 play with a March 4 regional semifinal at home against Milwaukee Hamilton.
East (14-8, 12-6) got 12 points apiece from Massi Malterer and Chris Davis Jr., and 10 each from Clevon Easton and Axel Garcia- Villagomez.
MADISON EAST 74, PARKER 64Parker (64)—Ceesay 0-2-2, Miller 3-0-7, Bess 3-0-8, Skzrypchak 2-0-4, Douglas 7-3-19, Naber 9-6-24. Totals 24-11-64.
East (74)—M. Malterer 5-2-13, Easton 4-4-10, Cargile 3-0-9, A. Malterer 0-1-1, Mulhern 2-0-4, Alidu-Ball 3-0-6, Davis Jr. 5-0-13, Garcia-Villagomez 4-0-10, Smith Jr. 2-4-8. Totals 28-11-74.
Halftime—East 37, Parker 24. 3-point goals—Parker 5 (Bess 2, Douglas 2, Miller), East 9 (Carlyle 3, Davis Jr. 3, Garcia-Villagomez 2, M. Malterer). Free throws missed—Parker 7, East 7. Total fouls—Parker 17, East 17.
