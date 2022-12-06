Craig’s second-half surge propelled the the Cougars to their second conference victory after they beat Beloit Memorial 76-60 on Tuesday night.
Down 36-32 in the second half, Craig coasted after Carson McCormick found a groove against the Purple Knights. He scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half of the game. Keagan Clark also excelled in the second half, scoring 10 points and going 4-4 at the charity stripe.
“It was a great atmosphere and competitive game,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “Beloit did a nice job of attacking the paint and crashing the boards in the first half, and we did a much better job of slowing them down in the second half. Keagan and Carson played much better offensively in the second half and allowed us to stretch the lead so we could be more deliberate on offense late in the game.”
In the low post, Denver Hughes had another impressive performance after leading the Cougars in scoring in their victory over Janesville Parker on Saturday. Hughes scored 13 points against Beloit. McCormick said Devon Becher was on the boards in the win, and he also scored nine points.
After two straight victories, Craig will travel to Sun Prairie West on Thursday.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 76, BELOIT MEMORIAL 60
Craig (76)—K. Clark 3-4-10, C. McCormick 6-7-22, E. Lawton 1-1-3, J. Bertognoli 3-3-10, D. Becher 3-1-9, L. Thomas 1-0-2, K. Chrostowski 2-0-5, D. Tyler 1-0-2, D. Hughes 6-1-13. Totals 26-17-76.
Beloit (60)—R. Yarbrough 5-3-13, C. Woods 3-0-8, D. Wora 1-0-2, F. Farr 9-2-22, A. Hereford 1-1-3, T. Karl 3-0-7, A. Tyler 1-0-2, A. Clark 1-1-3. Totals 24-7-60.