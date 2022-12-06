01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

Craig’s second-half surge propelled the the Cougars to their second conference victory after they beat Beloit Memorial 76-60 on Tuesday night.

Down 36-32 in the second half, Craig coasted after Carson McCormick found a groove against the Purple Knights. He scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half of the game. Keagan Clark also excelled in the second half, scoring 10 points and going 4-4 at the charity stripe.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you