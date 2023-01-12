JANESVILLE—After leading by 19 at halftime, Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team had to survive a missed buzzer-beater to escape its home gym with a win over Sun Prairie East on Thursday night.
The Cougars built an impressive lead by halftime and only took three free throws the whole night, but the Cardinals slowly chipped their way back into the game. But Craig hunkered down near the end of the contest to pull out a 70-67 win over a team that hadn’t won a Big Eight Conference game this season.
“I’m just proud of our kids to be able to pull through after a really good first half,” said Craig coach Ben McCormick. “It’s kind of a tale of two halves. It’s a win, and we’ll learn from it. It’s easier to learn when you win than from a loss.”
Three-point baskets from Kyle Chrostowski and Jackson Bertagnoli midway through the first half gave Craig (6-4 overall, 5-3 Big Eight) a five-point lead. Behind Bertagnoli’s 21 points — 16 of which were in first half, including four made 3-pointers before the break — the Cougars were lights out shooting the rock.
“After the first (3-pointer), I figured they were going down,” Bertagnoli said. “I was feeling good and my teammates were getting me open.”
The Cougars put together a full team effort in the first half. On defense, Craig was playing hard and hustling. While they gave up baskets occasionally, the Cougars’ defense was strong enough to not give the Cardinals a big run.
On offense, Craig found good looks, made great passes and were draining baskets. The team made 12 3-pointers in the game.
“It starts with guys having good shot selection,” McCormick said. “I think our guys really do try to make the right play and share the ball with each other. I think they’re a close group. If somebody’s got a good shot and they go for it, we consider it a great shot.”
Even without any free-throw attempts from either side, Craig entered the second half of the contest with a commanding 42-23 lead.
For most of the second half, Craig held its lead. Carson McCormick was orchestrating the offense and hitting shots, finishing the contest with 16 points and several assists to open teammates.
With 11:11 left in the game, Sun Prairie East (1-9, 0-8) earned the first free-throw attempts of the night for either team, and they marked a shift in the game.
“They’re a good team,” Bertagnoli said. “They weren’t shooting that good in the first half. In the second half, we let up and slowed down and they took advantage of it. We got to work on that in practice.”
The Cougars got loose with the ball and committed turnovers that led to easy baskets for the Cardinals. After cutting the lead to 10 points, Sun Prairie East’s Jayvion Lythjonan sniped a 3-point basket to make the score 68-61.
With three and a half minutes remaining, Craig shifted its attention to running out the clock. Passing the ball around the perimeter, the Cougars did shed time off the clock, but they turned the ball over and the Cardinals scored an easy field goal.
Back on offense, McCormick was fouled on a shot and gave Craig its first free-throw attempt in the game with less than a minute remaining. Unfortunately, McCormick missed the shot and Sun Prairie East rebounded. Craig’s Denver Hughes fouled East’s Theodore Schofield in transition, and Schofield made both of his free throws to make the score 68-67.
The Cougars then found Hughes wide open at the other end of the Cardinals’ full-court press. Hughes, who finished with 14 points, made the easy layup, leaving East down 70-67 and needing a 3-point bucket to tie the game at 70-67.
Gavin Van Wie was the first Cardinal to attempt a game-tying shot, but Bertagnoli stretched out and came up with a huge block for Craig. The Cardinals recovered the ball and called timeout with two seconds left.
On the inbound pass, Lythjonan pulled up for a 3-pointer and missed, sealing Craig’s victory.
It was the team’s third win in a row. Nearing the midway point of the season and with the team playing well, the Cougars are approaching a competitive stretch.
“We’re going to run the gauntlet here,” McCormick said. “We’ve got Madison East, La Follette and Middleton in our next three games. Those are three of the top teams in the league, and we’ll learn some things in a short turnaround.
“I think the big thing for us is that we want to make sure we continue to improve as the season goes on and play our best basketball at the end of the season. So these next three games are big.”
Craig next plays at 3:15 p.m. Saturday against Madison East.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 70, SUN PRAIRIE EAST 67
Craig (70)—K. Clark 3-0-7, C. McCormick 6-0-16, J. Bertagnoli 8-0-21, K. Chrostowski 3-0-8, D. Tyler 2-0-4, D. Hughes 7-0-14. Totals 29-0-70.
East (67)—J. Lythjonan 7-0-16, T. Schofield 3-5-11, M. Glusick 8-0-18, T. Fry 1-0-3, G. Van Wie 5-1-13, M. Raimer 2-0-4, D. Kavanaugh 1-0-2. Totals 27-6-67.
Halftime—Craig 42-23. 3-point goals—Craig 12 (Clark, McCormick 4, Bertagnoli 5, Chrostowski 2), SPE 7 (Lythjonan 2, Glusick 2, Fry, Van Wie 2). Missed free throws—Craig 3, SPE 2. Team fouls—Craig 8, SPE 13.