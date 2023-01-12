JANESVILLE—After leading by 19 at halftime, Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team had to survive a missed buzzer-beater to escape its home gym with a win over Sun Prairie East on Thursday night.

The Cougars built an impressive lead by halftime and only took three free throws the whole night, but the Cardinals slowly chipped their way back into the game. But Craig hunkered down near the end of the contest to pull out a 70-67 win over a team that hadn’t won a Big Eight Conference game this season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you